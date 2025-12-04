Finster AI Announces Strategic Partnership with MT Newswires to Deliver Real-Time Market Intelligence to Finance Professionals

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finster AI, the AI-native platform built for banking and investment research, today announced a new data partnership with MT Newswires, a leading global provider of real-time, multi-asset financial news.

This partnership brings MT Newswires' premium global news coverage directly into Finster's AI platform, enabling users to incorporate timely, high-quality news flow into their research, diligence, and client workflows. MT Newswires' expanding global newsroom produces original, market-moving coverage across equities, credit, commodities, FX, macroeconomics, and sector developments. The live information is now available as a native signal within Finster's agentic research ecosystem.

Finster's users across investment banking, research, equity long/short, credit, and private markets will now be able to:

Surface relevant, high-impact news instantly , integrated into Finster's AI agents, research tasks, and deep-search capabilities





, integrated into Finster's AI agents, research tasks, and deep-search capabilities Validate and audit news-driven insights alongside filings, transcripts, internal notes, and third-party data sources





alongside filings, transcripts, internal notes, and third-party data sources Receive tailored, real-time updates on companies, sectors, and themes based on their coverage





on companies, sectors, and themes based on their coverage Accelerate client prep and investment workflows, with MT Newswires' real-time headlines feeding directly into Finster's automated research pipelines

Sid Jayakumar, Founder and CEO at Finster, said:

"Our clients can't afford to miss critical information relevant to their coverage. MT Newswires delivers the global depth and speed they need, and together with Finster's agentic AI, becomes a force multiplier. This partnership is another step toward a truly proactive, context-aware research partner for banking and investment teams."

"As AI becomes central to the way research and banking teams operate, the quality of the underlying information matters more than ever," said Brooks McFeely, Founder and CEO at MT Newswires. "Our partnership with Finster brings MT Newswires' real-time, multi-asset class coverage into a next-generation research environment, giving users a decisive informational edge across global markets."

This integration continues Finster's expansion of valuable data partnerships, following recent agreements across fundamentals, private markets, research data, and expert networks. It also reinforces Finster's position as the AI-native research platform built specifically for the demands of regulated, high-stakes financial workflows.

About Finster

Finster is the AI-native platform for banking and investment research. Built by former DeepMind, Meta AI, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan leaders, Finster combines advanced agentic AI, enterprise-grade security, and deep financial data coverage to help analysts, bankers, and investors work faster, perform better research, and operate more effectively.

About MT Newswires

MT Newswires is a leading global provider of real-time, multi-asset class financial news with a focus on accuracy, independence, and broad market coverage. Its newsroom delivers original, unbiased coverage across global markets and powers research, trading, and advisory workflows at many of the world's leading banks, asset managers, and financial platforms.

Are you ready to be AI native?

See how Finster can support your team with vastly accelerated investment research. Book a Demo.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Finster AI