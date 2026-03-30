Finster AI Announces Strategic Partnership with FactSet to Power FactSet's new AI-native platform for Banking

FactSet also makes an investment in Finster AI

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finster AI, a leader in agentic AI solutions for financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with FactSet (NYSE: FDS| NASDAQ: FDS) to power the firm's newly launched AI-driven workflow automation platform for banking. Alongside the partnership, FactSet has made an investment in Finster AI, further strengthening the collaboration and shared commitment to transforming investment banking workflows.

Through this partnership, Finster AI's advanced agentic infrastructure and workflow intelligence capabilities serve as a core engine within FactSet's AI solution for banking, enabling AI-native capability and automation across complex, high-value banking processes from origination through execution.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with FactSet, an industry stalwart that has defined financial data and analytics for decades," said Sid Jayakumar, CEO of Finster AI. "FactSet's vision for AI aligns deeply with our belief that the future of finance will be driven by intelligent AI agents operating natively within workflows, underpinned by a secure data ecosystem. Together, we are bringing that vision to life for investment banks."

FactSet's AI solution for banking represents a new paradigm for financial institutions, moving beyond fragmented and siloed tools and data stores towards a unified, secure environment for AI-native work in banking. By integrating Finster's technology, the platform enables banking teams to automate the creation of critical transaction artifacts, synthesize insights across datasets, and streamline complex processes across the entire deal cycle with full transparency and control.

"Partnering with Finster AI is a key step in FactSet's mission to redefine workflow automation," said Kate Stepp, Chief AI Officer at FactSet. "By integrating Finster's agentic infrastructure into FactSet's AI solution for banking, we're providing our clients with the secure, AI-native tools they need to turn complex data into actionable outcomes."

The investment from FactSet underscores a shared long-term vision between the two firms.

"FactSet's investment is a strong validation of both our technology and our mission," added Chris Andrews, COO of Finster AI. "We view this not just as a partnership, but as a foundational alignment to build the next generation of AI-native infrastructure for financial services."

Finster AI's platform is purpose-built to power the kind of agent-driven, workflow-native experience at the core of FactSet's AI solution for banking. At the foundation of this approach is an open, flexible architecture designed to meet the demands of modern financial institutions. Finster's core design allows clients to leverage capability from all the leading AI models, proprietary data, and tooling within a single, governed environment. The platform is built for interoperability across the toolset bankers use every day, with deep integrations into the Microsoft Office suite, as well as flexible deployment options including virtual private cloud and single-tenant environments. These configurations are critical for operating securely within highly regulated financial settings.

FactSet's AI solution for banking is currently available in private preview to select clients, with broader rollout expected through 2026.

About Finster AI

Finster AI is an AI-native intelligence and agent orchestration platform purpose-built for investment banks, asset managers, and institutional investors. The platform transforms how firms source, synthesize, and act on the full spectrum of information that drives decision-making across research, banking, and asset management spanning structured data, unstructured content, internal knowledge, and external market signals. Led by veterans from DeepMind, Meta, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, Finster is redefining how the world's leading asset managers and investment banks leverage AI.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS| NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 239,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Finster AI