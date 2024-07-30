MURRIETA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintactix, a leader in financial content with over a decade of experience serving more than 200 banks and credit unions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking new product, the iKnowFi Financial Education platform. This innovative platform aims to bridge the gap in personal finance education with a comprehensive, engaging, and customizable online course.

Founded by Bill Pollock in 2011, Fintactix has long been at the forefront of delivering high-quality financial content. The idea for iKnowFi was born during a Los Angeles Rams game at the Coliseum, where Bill and his son, Ben Pollock, then a Business-Economics student at UCLA (and now Director of Product at Fintactix), recognized a glaring gap in personal finance education. While students like Ben were well-versed in complex financial accounting and public company analyses, they often lacked essential knowledge about managing personal finances.

Fintactix Launches iKnowFi: Revolutionizing Financial Education Post this

Graduating high school and college students with a firm financial literacy foundation poses significant logistical, resource, and budgetary challenges. Delivering comprehensive personal finance education to every student requires substantial coordination and planning. Schools and institutions must allocate considerable resources, including qualified instructors, suitable classrooms, and adequate teaching materials, to accommodate large groups of students. Budget constraints further complicate this endeavor, as funding must be secured to support these initiatives without compromising other essential educational programs. Additionally, ensuring consistent quality and engagement across all sessions is a formidable task, as each student progresses at a different pace and may require personalized support. These challenges necessitate innovative solutions and strategic investments to successfully graduate every class member with a solid foundation in personal finance.

With nearly half of US states now mandating personal finance education in schools, the release of the iKnowFi Financial Education platform delivers a self-paced, fully digital financial education curriculum via an 8-to-10-hour course designed to turn personal finance novices into well-versed financial stewards. Covering topics from basic banking to investments, mortgages, and online security, iKnowFi offers a robust curriculum divided into 10 units, each culminating in quizzes to reinforce knowledge.

A standout feature of iKnowFi is its AI instructor, "Professor Pennyworth," who provides 24/7 support and personalized guidance to ensure learners can grasp financial concepts at their own pace. The course also offers extensive customization options, allowing educational institutions and businesses to tailor the platform to match their branding, including fonts, colors, logos, and images.

"The launch of iKnowFi represents a significant milestone for Fintactix," said Bill Pollock, President and Founder of Fintactix. "We believe that personal finance education is critical, and iKnowFi is our way of making this essential knowledge accessible, engaging, and effective for young adults emerging from our nation's high schools, colleges, and universities."

The platform is designed with simplicity and functionality in mind. It features an intuitive administration dashboard that allows educators and administrators to track user progress and performance effortlessly. Learners earn badges for completing units and receive a certificate upon course completion, adding a layer of gamification to motivate and engage users.

Fintactix invites educational institutions, businesses, and other organizations to explore the iKnowFi Financial Education platform and join the movement towards better financial education.

For more information about iKnowFi and to schedule a demo, visit www.fintactix.com or contact Fintactix at [email protected] or (951) 239-4081.

About Fintactix

Based in Southern California, Fintactix has over a decade of experience creating high-quality financial content, including articles, quizzes, videos, calculators, and branded content sites, serving over 200 banks and credit unions. Fintactix is committed to enhancing financial literacy through innovative and engaging content solutions.

Media Contact:

Bill Pollock

[email protected]

SOURCE Fintactix, LLC