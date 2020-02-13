Fintainium Adds Top Executive Talent To Fuel Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium , the next generation B2B payments solution provider, announces the appointment of three industry executives to fuel expansive company growth. The new team members, appointed as President, General Manager, and Senior Vice President of Business Development, were hand-picked based on skillset, expertise, and performance in the marketplace and will bring unparalleled excellence and years of industry experience to Fintainium.

Nicholas Moussab, joins Fintainium as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Moussab brings over 12 years of experience to the Fintainium executive team, providing deep industry knowledge and real financial-based solutions to his clients. "Having been a critical component to helping some of Fintech's hottest companies exceed revenue goals through leadership of strategic partnerships and direct selling, I am excited to help Fintainium accelerate growth and maximize returns to our investors," states Mr. Moussab. Mr. Moussab has held previous with SAP Concur and AvidXchange.

"Mr. Moussab brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Fintainium. His energy and passion for the vision we have at Fintainium make him an excellent fit for his new role," comments Richard Jackman, CEO of Fintainium.

Joseph Voica also joins the Fintainium executive team as President. Having deep-rooted experience in growing financial technology organizations from the ground up, Mr. Voica is widely regarded as a "Head Coach" in the industry. As Fintainium President, he is responsible for building and executing the go-to-market strategy, marketing and planning, building a world-class sales and customer support experience, and relationship management with key partners. Mr. Voica is also responsible for all revenue for Fintainium. Mr. Voica has held similar roles at Bank of America Merchant Services, MasterCard Advisors, and Harte Hanks.

"A steady hand with proven success in the industry growing small to large organizations, Mr. Voica is a welcome addition to the Fintainium team," states Mr. Jackman.

The third new executive team member for Fintainium is Stephen Braun, joining as General Manager of Trade Finance. Bringing over 35 years' experience as an entrepreneur, business owner, and executive manager, Mr. Braun brings a wealth of traditional trade finance and nontraditional finance knowledge and history to Fintainium, and its clients. "Frequently, financing is provided by old school, non-integrated processes," states Mr. Braun. "Adding streamlined, flexible trade financing options to Fintainium's already impressive suite of workflow automation services offered will provide customers an array of options to enhance cash flow to sustain, grow, and profit."

"Mr. Braun's track record with companies such as CIT, and his extensive financial portfolio management success as an entrepreneur make him uniquely qualified to help us innovate and execute in this very important part of our solution," continues Mr. Jackman.

"These additions to our existing staff further establishes the foundation for where we are headed as a company and supports the minds and leadership of our personnel," concludes Mr. Jackman. "There is no doubt this team will execute and bring the products and solutions of Fintainium to the market to help business, sustain, grow, and profit. Our team is ready to disrupt the market."

For more information on the Fintainium Payment Hub that augments accounting systems to help users control and automate how and when they pay, visit https://www.fintainium.com/.

About Fintainium

Fintainium was founded by a team of payment experts with proven track records of solving complex financial business problems. The company offers a solution that enables businesses to manage their cash: END-TO-END. This includes Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Purchase Order Management, Debt Collections, and Trade Finance. With seamless integration to General Ledger systems and user-defined workflow automation, Fintainium customers have the ability to make financial decisions in real-time with their suppliers and vendors. With Trade Finance and Dynamic Negotiations, terms and conditions with suppliers and vendors can be agreed upon and settled in real-time. Fintainium believes that not only is real-time data the key to a successful business but also that businesses must have the ability to choose how and when they want to send and receive payments. Visit https://www.fintainium.com/ for more information.

