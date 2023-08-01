Fintainium® Appoints Chris Tonniges as CEO to Drive Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium, Inc. ("Fintainium"), a pioneer in the financial technology landscape with its embedded payments platform streamlining AR and AP, today takes a significant leap forward in its leadership trajectory. The company is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Tonniges, a proven executive in the payments industry, as its new CEO. Mr. Tonniges' appointment as CEO was unanimously approved by the company's board of directors effective July 26.

Chris has been an integral part of Fintainium's growth journey, contributing invaluable insights and expertise as a Board member. The management transition sees the company's founder, Rich Jackman, handing over the executive reins while maintaining an active role on the Board. Rich will continue to partner closely with Chris to chart Fintainium's long-term growth strategy and spearhead strategic initiatives.

On his appointment, Tonniges said, "Joining Fintainium as CEO is an honor. Fintainium's rise as a leader in innovative AR, AP, and payment solutions is testimony to the company's relentless commitment to its clients. My partnership with Rich will allow us to continue to expand our solutions portfolio, intensifying our ability to alleviate complex payments challenges for SMEs and Enterprises."

Jackman expressed his excitement about the partnership: "Teaming up with Chris is a strategic move for Fintainium's next growth phase. Chris's extensive industry experience and leadership acumen are unparalleled. We have a long history of collaboration, and his entry in this pivotal role marks a new chapter for Fintainium. Under his stewardship, knowing that Chris has the full support of our management team, I am confident that Fintainium will reach new heights and realize its full potential. "

About Chris Tonniges

Chris is an experienced fintech and payments professional and has served as a Fintainium Board Member since June 2022. Prior to that, Chris held executive leadership positions in the treasury and payments divisions of CIT and First National Bank of Omaha. A native of Nebraska, Chris spends a significant amount of time on philanthropic endeavors, including as CEO of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska and as a member of The ALS Association National Board of Trustees.

About Fintainium

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fintainium strengthens the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world-class money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium's single unified platform delivers end-to-end AR and AP automation with embedded payments and trade finance. The "Power Console," Fintainium's integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, solves the complexities of B2B payables and receivables with a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface. Fintainium's modular platform works seamlessly with core banking and ERP systems.

