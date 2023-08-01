Fintainium® Appoints Chris Tonniges as CEO to Drive Growth

News provided by

Fintainium, Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium, Inc. ("Fintainium"), a pioneer in the financial technology landscape with its embedded payments platform streamlining AR and AP, today takes a significant leap forward in its leadership trajectory. The company is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Tonniges, a proven executive in the payments industry, as its new CEO. Mr. Tonniges' appointment as CEO was unanimously approved by the company's board of directors effective July 26.

Chris has been an integral part of Fintainium's growth journey, contributing invaluable insights and expertise as a Board member. The management transition sees the company's founder, Rich Jackman, handing over the executive reins while maintaining an active role on the Board. Rich will continue to partner closely with Chris to chart Fintainium's long-term growth strategy and spearhead strategic initiatives.

On his appointment, Tonniges said, "Joining Fintainium as CEO is an honor. Fintainium's rise as a leader in innovative AR, AP, and payment solutions is testimony to the company's relentless commitment to its clients. My partnership with Rich will allow us to continue to expand our solutions portfolio, intensifying our ability to alleviate complex payments challenges for SMEs and Enterprises."

Jackman expressed his excitement about the partnership: "Teaming up with Chris is a strategic move for Fintainium's next growth phase. Chris's extensive industry experience and leadership acumen are unparalleled. We have a long history of collaboration, and his entry in this pivotal role marks a new chapter for Fintainium. Under his stewardship, knowing that Chris has the full support of our management team, I am confident that Fintainium will reach new heights and realize its full potential. "

About Chris Tonniges
Chris is an experienced fintech and payments professional and has served as a Fintainium Board Member since June 2022. Prior to that, Chris held executive leadership positions in the treasury and payments divisions of CIT and First National Bank of Omaha. A native of Nebraska, Chris spends a significant amount of time on philanthropic endeavors, including as CEO of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska and as a member of The ALS Association National Board of Trustees.

About Fintainium
Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fintainium strengthens the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world-class money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations and streamlines accounting processes for end-users. 

Fintainium's single unified platform delivers end-to-end AR and AP automation with embedded payments and trade finance. The "Power Console," Fintainium's integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, solves the complexities of B2B payables and receivables with a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface.  Fintainium's modular platform works seamlessly with core banking and ERP systems.

Media Contact
Fintainium, Inc. (www.fintainium.com)
[email protected] 

SOURCE Fintainium, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.