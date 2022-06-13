Fintainium receives $1M in funding from Bruning Bancshares and expands its leadership team by adding key board members

Fintainium receives $1M in funding from Bruning Bancshares and expands its leadership team Tweet this

Chris remarked, "These are exciting times for Bruning Bancshares as we partner, enable, and assist in the growth, scalability, and revenue acceleration phase of Fintainium's history. This is the right time and partner for this strategic investment."

In addition to the board expansion, Fintainium has added Barton "Chip" Bright to the executive team as Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. Chip brings over 25 years of experience serving the financial services and IT industries. He has held senior and chief legal and compliance positions with such companies as SunTrust Bank, TSYS, BBVA Compass, FIS Global, FactorTrust, and BillingTree.

Fintainium's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Jackman, remarked, "We are very fortunate to add such high caliber talent to the FINTAINIUM leadership team. Ken's leadership along with Chris and Chip's deep fintech expertise will ensure that Fintainium continues to grow and marks an exciting time for the company."

Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies by combining world-class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines working capital management for end-users.

In addition, Fintainium is announcing the formation of Fintainium CUSO, LLC, to serve the Credit Union community. The LLC is currently in its pre-registration status.

To learn more about Fintainium and the services it provides, visit: https://fintainium.tiny.us/f-i

About Fintainium

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world-class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium is an open API-driven and modular platform that works seamlessly with banking core and ERP systems. Fintainium's modular platform delivers financial solutions such as embedded payments and lending, an integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, real-time payments, cash flow optimization, and back-office automation. Fintainium is the only platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface.

For further information:

FINTAINIUM INC.

Richard Jackman

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Brandon Rosenblatt

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fintainium, Inc.