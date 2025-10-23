Fintap Secures up to $86.5MM Credit Facility & Corporate Note to Accelerate Growth, Technology Innovation, and Product Expansion

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintap, a technology-enabled specialty finance company, today announced the closing of a credit facility of up to $82.5MM and a corporate note of up to $4MM, representing a significant increase from its 2021 financing. This new capital positions Fintap to advance its technology infrastructure, enhance API integrations, and expand access to working capital for underserved small businesses nationwide.

Since its founding in 2015, Fintap has deployed more than $300 million to over 5,000 small businesses across 100+ industries in the United States.

"Our new credit facility enables us to scale our reach and better serve SMBs with faster, more competitive financing solutions," said Reuven Mirlis, CEO and Founder of Fintap. "We are also launching a new 'A paper' product with buy rates starting in the high teens, allowing us to enter markets we previously couldn't serve and capture greater market share."

With this financing and product expansion, Fintap enters its next phase of growth. The strengthened capital structure and evolving product suite further solidify the company's competitive position and reinforce its commitment to delivering efficient, transparent funding to businesses often overlooked by traditional lenders.

About Fintap:

Founded in 2015, Fintap is a technology-enabled specialty finance company providing working capital solutions of up to $1MM to small businesses through a fast, efficient, and transparent process. Fintap is headquartered in Clifton, NJ, with additional offices in Florida and Virginia. For more information, visit www.fintap.com.

