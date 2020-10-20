Fintech and Automated Loss Mitigation Provider, Constant, Recipient of 2020 AI TechAward

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech and automated loss mitigation provider Constant is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a 2020 AI TechAward. The annual AI Tech Awards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry and by the developer community.

Constant was selected from among hundreds of applicants to represent the AI industry's best and brightest in the Consumer AI Technology category. The Advisory Board to the AI TechAwards selected Constant's technology based on three criteria: attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry; general regard and use by the developer and engineering community; and being a leader in its sector for innovation.

The company's cloud-native, SaaS, Constant+platform leverages AI to help lenders drive down delinquency and default to keep families in their vehicles and homes. Its advanced automation reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases, and in doing so has set a new standard for loss mitigation solutions in the 21st Century. The Constant+ platform provides lenders with a real-time view of a borrower's financial situation through multiple data sources – avoiding credit blind spots – determines their ability to pay and presents a sustainable relief option based on investor rules that can be accepted and signed, all in minutes.

"We're very proud to receive this AI TechAward," said Catherine York-Powers, CEO of Constant. "It recognizes our continued commitment to building the most advanced, automated loss mitigation solution and a powerful suite of products that enable financial institutions to mitigate delinquency, expand loss savings and encourage borrower payment performance. Thank you to the Constant team, our clients, and investors for helping us to push the boundaries of this market."

"Today's cloud-based software and hardware increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence, and Constant's win here at the 2020 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of AI Dev World & the AI TechAwards.

The 2020 AI TechAwards will be presented at the 2020 AI TechAwards Ceremony during AI DevWorld Virtual (Oct 27-29, 2020), the largest Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science conference with tracks covering NLP, Open Source AI, AI for the Enterprise, Deep AI, Neural Networks and more.

About Constant:

https://www.constant.ai/

Constant leverages extensive experience in debt servicing, loss mitigation and innovative technology to drive ground-breaking, cloud native SaaS solutions in a sector that is mostly manual and reliant on legacy systems and large call centers: loan servicing and loss mitigation. Through its componentized, self-service approach, Constant helps bank and non-bank lenders mitigate delinquency and charge-off, expand loss savings, and encourage borrower payment performance.

About Catherine Powers

Catherine serves as the CEO of Constant. Prior to launching the hardship software platform, she led Constant's loan origination business. Catherine previously served in senior management roles with SunEdison, Inc. including head of global acquisitions in the investment banking division. In a prior role at SunEdison, Catherine developed new markets in the Caribbean and Latin America. She began her career as a public affairs executive focused on energy, tax and IP matters.

