FinTech and Financial Services Investor Presentations Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the September 21st Financial Services Virtual investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

This virtual event showcased live executive presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded community banks and fintech companies. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company's "virtual trade booth".



September 21st Participating Companies:



Company Ticker(s) Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) BayFirst Financial Corp. (OTCQX: FHBI) CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK) American Riviera Bank (OTCQX: ARBV) Legion Capital Corp. (OTCQX: LGCP) BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG) TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL) Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) Mode Global Holdings PLC (OTCQB: MODGF | LSE: MODE) Bitwise Asset Management (OTCQX: BITW) Intellabridge Technology Corp. (OTCQB: CRBTF | CSE: INTL) LQwD FinTech Corp. (OTCQB: LQWDF | TSX-V: LQWD)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

