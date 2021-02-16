Fintech and NBWA Renew Industry-Leading Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Information Technologies, LLC ("Fintech"), the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a renewed strategic partnership with the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), the leading voice for America's 3,000 independent beer distributors. Together, Fintech and NBWA bring collaborative programs and resources to beer distributors across the country.

Since the relationship's inception in 2014, Fintech and NBWA have significantly impacted the United States beer industry. In the last six and a half years, Fintech has welcomed nearly 150 NBWA members to its beverage alcohol management program and rebated hundreds of thousands of dollars to NBWA and its members. Fintech has also worked closely with Lester Jones, NBWA Chief Economist, to bring pivotal insights into beer industry data through Fintech's InfoSource®, presenting the information through partnered content.

"For the last seven years Fintech has been an outstanding partner to NBWA, and I'm excited to see that relationship continue," said NBWA President and CEO Craig Purser. "Fintech has been providing tremendous value to NBWA members for years, but that value was never more evident than during this past year. Their ability to help distributors execute safe, contactless commerce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge help in keeping the supply chain moving forward."

"We are honored to renew our partnership with NBWA. They're a great organization, and they truly mirror our passion for providing cutting-edge resources to the beer industry," said Tad Phelps, Chief Executive Officer of Fintech. "This relationship affords both Fintech and NBWA the opportunity to grow our networks and help distributors nationwide improve operational efficiencies and data insights."

In addition to continued joint marketing efforts and participation in the NBWA Annual Convention, the new three-year agreement affords NBWA members a discount on annual Fintech support and maintenance fees. Additionally, this new contract doubles the existing growth rebate for eligible distributors as they grow their retailer network through Fintech.

About NBWA

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) represents America's 3,000 independent beer distributors who service every state, congressional district and media market across the country. Licensed at the federal and state levels, beer distributors get bottles, cans, cases and kegs from a brewer or importer to stores, restaurants and other licensed retail accounts through a transparent and accountable regulatory system. Distributors build brands of all sizes – from familiar domestic beers to new startup labels and imports from around the world – and generate enormous consumer choice while supporting more than 140,000 quality jobs in their home communities. Beer distributors work locally to keep communities safe by sponsoring programs to promote responsible consumption, combat drunk driving and reduce underage drinking.

About Fintech

Fintech is the leading business provider of affordable technology built to simplify beverage alcohol management for any business, of any size, that sells alcohol. We empower retailers, distributors, and suppliers by automating essential manual processes and data insights. With over 30 years of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech delivers an immediate ROI to 635,000 business relationships nationwide by simplifying the day-to-day functions necessary to protect and grow alcohol margins. To learn more, visit www.fintech.com.

