FinTech and Payments Pioneer 100GROUP Honored as Best Place to Work

MOORPARK, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moorpark Chamber of Commerce has announced 100GROUP as the "Best Place to Work" in this year's awards, further cementing the company's reputation as a leader in the fintech space and as an outstanding employer. 

Celebrated for its innovative business concierge platform and its commitment to employee well-being, 100GROUP continues to set the bar high. The company prides itself on a work environment that encourages appreciation, professionalism, and friendliness—a key factor in its rapid success and expansion.  

The accolade recognizes not only 100GROUP's active role in supporting local businesses but also its dedication to ensuring a work-life balance for every member of its team. This balance is reflective of the CEO's "work hard, play hard" philosophy, which is deeply ingrained in the company culture. A testament to their mutual respect and admiration, the staff at 100GROUP recently created a heartfelt video for CEO Jeff Brodsly's birthday. This gesture underscores the company's tight-knit community and the high regard in which Brodsly is held by his team. Watch it here: https://fb.watch/ormZicWwRW/ 

The Moorpark Chamber of Commerce shared glowing praise for 100GROUP on their social media, stating, "From their generous benefits to a strong sense of community, 100GROUP stands out as a rare gem, embodying the ideal Moorpark workplace." 

Upon receiving the award, Brodsly, known for his visionary leadership and strategic expertise, said, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce. Our team is the lifeblood of the organization, and this award speaks volumes about their dedication and hard work. We will continue to strive for excellence, delivering 100% in everything we do." 

About 100GROUP:
100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry. 

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold. 

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about. 

For more information, please visit www.100GROUP.com

SOURCE 100GROUP

