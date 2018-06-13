Fintech and PDI Enter Into a Strategic Alliance

The Fintech and PDI partnership will solve a complex issue facing many convenience store chains and single site operators – visibility and complete control of alcohol spend. This alliance, and trusted partnership, will continue to position both Fintech and PDI as industry pioneers. With more than 500,000 alcohol business relationships managed by Fintech, this strategic partnership is a natural fit to support and resolve this industry challenge.

"PDI prides itself on listening to customers and delivering products and services that effectively address the challenges they face every day," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO, PDI. "Over our 35-year history, we've partnered with leading companies to bring valuable solutions to the market, and we are proud to continue helping customers transform their business by building this strategic partnership with Fintech."

As an established pioneer of electronic beverage alcohol payments, Fintech has been a strong industry advocate for decades and shares PDI's passion for customer success by offering payment solutions that maximize margins, improve efficiency, and are easy to use.

"We will continue to anticipate the needs of our clients by partnering with other industry leaders to develop products that will increase client profitability. We know we have found a trusted partner in PDI who will help us to deliver these results," said Scott Riley, Fintech's CEO.

About PDI

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com) helps convenience store retailers and petroleum wholesale marketers worldwide thrive in a digital economy with enterprise management software. Over 1,200 customers operating more than 100,000 locations trust PDI to optimize their entire operations whether they are a single site, multi-site, dealer or a franchise operator. PDI's enterprise software, wholesale and logistics management software solutions and retail back office systems have been designed around the evolving needs of customers for more than 30 years. We reimagine enterprise management to help our customers transform their business and deliver exceptional experiences.

About Fintech

Fintech, the leading solutions provider for beverage alcohol management, and regulatory information resource, offers a OneSource® solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers.

With decades of industry experience offering unwavering dependability and trust, Fintech empowers users with information to increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies within their beverage alcohol category. By anticipating client needs, nurturing relationships, and growing partnerships within the industry, Fintech continues to deliver cutting-edge, strategic solutions that range from purchase order, reconciliation, and data reporting, to pricing and promotion communication, compliance adherence, and regulatory resource connectivity.

Fintech manages over 500,000 industry relationships and services more than 3,400 distributors nationwide, adding hundreds of clients every month. For more information on how Fintech can better your business, visit www.fintech.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

