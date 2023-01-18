Fintech Anyfin raises €30 million Series C funding to further accelerate expansion across Europe

Stockholm -based Anyfin helps customers refinance loans and improve financial wellbeing

Latest round brings total equity funding to €106 million and will be used to further strengthen Anyfin's product suite in existing and new markets across Europe

With more than one million app downloads to date, Anyfin has saved its customers a combined €68 million, lowering the average user's loan costs by 50%

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, today announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product suite in existing Europe markets.

The cost of living crisis has been impacting customers worldwide and is increasing at its fastest rate in 40 years. The macro environment has a massive impact on household budgets, affecting consumers' financial wellbeing and business' balance sheets. Since the spiral of costs started, Anyfin's services have become more relevant and necessary, providing consumers with the ability to improve their personal finances by saving money on existing loans and credit. The company currently operates in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. Since Anyfin's launch in Germany in March 2021, the company has seen a 15% average monthly growth rate and fivefold growth in 20221.

Anfin's Series C round is led by existing investor Northzone, alongside existing investors Accel, EQT Ventures, FinTech Collective, Quadrille Capital and Augmentum FinTech and new investor Citi Ventures. Since 2017, the company has raised closer to €600 million in debt and equity. A clear indication of the fact that fintech is now more relevant than ever, Anyfin's mobile app has been downloaded more than 1M times, with more than 500,000 downloads in 2022.

The capital will be used to further strengthen Anyfin's product suite in existing markets across Europe, accelerating the development of new technology to help consumers save money and improve financial wellbeing in their everyday lives.

Mikael Hussain, Anyfin's CEO and Co-founder, comments: "With the current cost of living crisis putting increasing pressure on household finances, what we do is more valuable than ever for consumers, and this new capital will enable us to continue improving the scope and scale of our offering. The investment demonstrates that the financial industry is due for a significant realignment, in which consumers' financial wellbeing comes first; we are very proud that both new and existing investors alike see us as a major player in European fintech."

Jeppe Zink, Partner at Northzone and Board member at Anyfin, comments: "Overpayment for consumer financial services, fuelled by the opaqueness of the existing financial service industry, is perhaps the most valuable pain point which fintech can solve. Anyfin is addressing this head-on with its re-finance proposition. Customers love their service, making it a leader in the financial wellness category."

Best-in-class customer satisfaction with 4.7/5 Trustpilot score and 4.9/5 iOS rating

Secured closer to € 500m of scalable and cost efficient funding from a diversified lender group

Anyfin is a fintech company on a mission to help improve people's finances. Launched in 2017 by Mikael Hussain (CEO), Sven Perkmann (Co-founder and Chairman), and Filip Polhem (COO) - who combined have over two decades of experience at tech giants like Klarna, Spotify, and iZettle - Anyfin provides financial services including simplifying the process of refinancing debt, helping users access fair interest rates on their existing credit. Anyfin's proprietary platform enables consumers to refinance existing installments, credit cards, and personal loans within seconds, based on their actual risk profiles. As well as its native Sweden, Anyfin is available in Finland, Germany, and Norway. For more information, visit www.anyfin.com



1 Growth measured in active customers for the period between Jan '22 and Dec '22. [Active customers are customers who have at least one existing loan with Anyfin.]

