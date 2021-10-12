Fintech App Destined to Help Americans in Their Post-Pandemic Financial Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qinta, a new startup based in San Francisco, is underway on their plan to help every American reach their financial goals in this post-pandemic world by providing simple, affordable and accessible financial solutions.

The world is in a tougher economic climate because of the pandemic. Interest rates are at an all-time low and higher inflation is upon us. With all of these, Americans need financial solutions meant for our time.

"We bring you Qinta, the wallet for our time, to help every American reach their financial goals despite the new environment we are in by providing market-leading returns and a smart goal planner. The features we will release are aimed at helping people recover from the financial setbacks caused by the recent pandemic," said Vin Noche, CEO of Qinta.

This new fintech startup recently completed its prototype, which is currently being tested for the team to learn prior to the public launch of the product. Currently, there are over 2,000 individuals who signed up for early access to Qinta after running a 1-month organic marketing campaign.

Ivy Andreenkova, CTO, stated, "We have built a world-class team to successfully bring our vision to life. Our CEO is a seasoned finance professional with experience as an Industry Analyst and Insights Manager at Google. Moreover, we have Cambridge-educated Phds in the team. We are working on tough but important problems, all so that we can bring to the public a product relevant for our time."

This promising startup is currently running an equity crowdfunding campaign aimed at bringing the Self-driving Wallet for the Global Citizen to a much broader, national audience. The founders believe Qinta is for the people and should be by the people. Hence, they are giving the public an opportunity to invest in the startup.

Important Legal Disclosure:

We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder's platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

