FinTech Automation Named to WealthTech 100 List

DALLAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Automation, LLC, a Dallas, Texas-based financial technology firm dedicated to creating WealthTech and banking-as-a-service solutions for small- and mid-sized banks and wealth advisors, has been selected to the WealthTech 100 list for 2021. The WealthTech 100 is an annual list of the most innovative tech solution providers for the wealth management and banking industries, and is produced by London, UK-based specialist research firm FinTech Global.

WealthTech 100

The prestigious list recognizes tech solution providers addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks and financial advisors. "FinTech Automation has a created the first commercially viable platform that can empower financial institutions to run their entire business," said David Park, Founder and CEO. He continued, "FinTech Automation's WealthTech core integrates fintech products and services into enabling technology for the financial institution's end products, websites, and mobile apps, allowing them to automate their front-, middle-, and back-office."

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19. The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."

About FinTech Automation, LLC FinTech Automation, LLC is a Dallas, Texas-based financial technology firm that focuses on creating digital solutions for small- and medium-sized banks and wealth management firms to help them run their business, sustain growth, and increase productivity in order to create enterprise value.

www.fintechautomation.com

If you would like additional information, please contact John Alvarez at (214) 624-1022 or [email protected].

SOURCE FinTech Automation, LLC

Related Links

http://www.fintechautomation.com

