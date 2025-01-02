FinTech Automation's EZForm Launches Digital Account Opening Solution for Banks and Credit Unions

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Automation (FTA) is excited to unveil its EZForm Digital Account Opening (DAO) solution, an innovative tool designed to streamline and simplify the account opening process for banks and credit unions. By digitizing and automating workflows, the EZForm DAO solution enhances compliance and delivers a seamless, user-friendly experience for banks, credit unions, and their customers.

The platform's advanced identity decisioning technology automates up to 100% of application decisions, significantly reducing processing times and administrative burdens. Additionally, a centralized back-office portal consolidates all application details, providing staff with powerful tools to manage and oversee operations effortlessly.

One of the standout features of the EZForm DAO solution is its unparalleled customization. Financial institutions can design workflows tailored to their unique operational requirements and customer expectations without coding. From determining which data to collect to sequencing steps in the application process, this flexibility empowers institutions to maintain control and maximize cost efficiency.

Compliance and security are central to the DAO solution. With fully automated Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Know-Your-Business (KYB) processes, along with features such as facial liveness detection, risk scoring, Social Security Number verification, and e-signature capabilities, banks and credit unions can seamlessly meet regulatory requirements. These tools enhance accuracy and security throughout the account opening journey, ensuring a streamlined, transparent, and efficient onboarding experience.

"Compliance and security are at the heart of FinTech Automation's DAO solution," said David Park, CEO of FinTech Automation. "With built-in compliance checks against OFAC, FinCEN databases, PEP screening, and the Social Security Number Verification Service, our platform ensures a high level of regulatory compliance. This robust compliance framework enables financial institutions to confidently open international and cross-border accounts for global customers, simplifying operations without compromising security or efficiency."

By combining ease of use, workflow customization, and robust compliance features, the EZForm DAO solution addresses the unique challenges faced by banks and credit unions. This innovation underscores FTA's commitment to enable financial institutions to stay competitive in today's digital-first financial landscape.

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation is positioned at the epicenter of global growth in financial technology, collaborating closely with leading companies, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to drive transformative change. Leveraging technologies such as open-source software, cloud computing, machine learning, and API integration, FTA accelerates time-to-market, enhance returns for banks and fintech companies, and empower global consumers through innovative solutions and applications.

About EZForm

EZForm is a cutting-edge digital solution transforming the account-opening experience for financial institutions. The platform streamlines workflows and incorporates advanced compliance features, including KYC, KYB, facial liveness detection, and e-signature capabilities, ensuring accuracy, security, and regulatory compliance. Designed with flexibility at its core, EZForm offers no-code customization, enabling institutions to create tailored workflows and user interfaces to meet their unique requirements.

