Fintech Blockchain Market size to grow by USD 9.34 billion | Market Research Insights highlight The high compatibility with the environment of the financial services industry as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The fintech blockchain market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors are deploying successful business strategies to frow their fintech blockchain market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in fintech blockchain market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 44% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US and Canada are the key markets for fintech blockchain in North America. The US dominates the fintech blockchain market and is a major revenue contributor because it has adopted advanced technologies early and offers ever-expanding startups. All these factors have made the US one of the leading countries in the regional market. Faster transactions will facilitate the fintech blockchain market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the fintech blockchain market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The fintech blockchain market is segmented on the basis of two Components - Platform and Services. As per the latest research reports, the fintech blockchain market share growth by the platform segment has been significant. The adoption of blockchain technology has offered decentralized and secured solutions that optimize business processes remotely. The fintech blockchain platform offers a distributed ledger in which every connected block holds batches of individual transactions and contains a timestamp linked to the previous block. This service helps eliminate some of the frauds that are taking place online against financial institutions.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The high compatibility with the environment of the financial services industry is notably driving the fintech blockchain market growth. Fintech market spending is directly correlated with blockchain technology spending as Blockchain-based payments enable businesses to grow sales without the risk of fraud, the expense of legacy pay methods, or currency exchange complexity. In addition to the Fintech investment, blockchain technology also attracts investments from venture capitalists like UNICEF.

Fintech blockchains are also being used for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities. It allows us to transfer funds from one country to another within hours, Reduces the intermediaries in the payment process, and ensures the safety of our payment and information. All the above-mentioned factors will contribute to expanding the market size of fintech blockchain in the forecasted period.

Fintech Blockchain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 63.10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 62.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

