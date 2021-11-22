Fintech Blockchain Market size to increase by USD 9.34 Bn | North America to occupy 44% global market share | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high compatibility with the environment of the financial services industry and faster transactions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will challenge market growth.

The fintech blockchain market report is segmented by Component (platform and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for fintech blockchain in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned:

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Fintech Blockchain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 62.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

