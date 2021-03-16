FinTech Breakthrough Honors Standout FinTech Companies and Solutions in 2021 Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's fifth annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Wealth Management, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

"This past year has been unlike any time period ever seen before for FinTech growth and disruption, with FinTechs maturing to become respected, global players throughout the financial services value chain," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "FinTech is a digital force that has clearly entered a new phase of its evolution, moving out of niche use cases to operation at scale, and we are thrilled to recognize the 'breakthrough' FinTech innovators in this market evolution for our fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."

All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Leadership

Best FinTech CEO: Greg Ott, Nav

Best Employee Benefits Solution: Tapcheck

Best FinTech Startup: Qualia

Best Overall FinTech Software: OpenFin, OpenFin OS

Best Overall FinTech Mobile App: Oxygen

Best Use of AI in FinTech: Zest AI

Best Overall FinTech Company: Global Payments

Consumer Lending

Best Consumer Lending Platform: Finicity, a Mastercard company

Best Consumer Lending Company: OppFi

Consumer Lending Innovation Award: Experian, Ascend Intelligence Services

Business Lending

Best Business Lending Product: NatWest Group, NatWest Rapid Cash

Best Overall Business Lending Company: Numerated

Business Lending Innovation Award: CIT, B2B Point-of-Sale Lending Platform

Best Overall LendTech Company: OakNorth

Wealth Management

Best Wealth Management Product: eMoney Advisor, Incentive mobile app

Best Wealth Management Company: Apex Clearing

Wealth Management Innovation Award: NICE Actimize, SURVEIL-X for Wealth Surveillance

Best Robo Advisory Platform: CyborgTech, Cy

Personal Finance

Best Personal Finance Product: Simplifi by Quicken

Personal Finance Innovation Award: Sensibill

Best Loan Origination Platform: LendingHome

Best Digital Mortgage Product: Tic:Toc

Best Digital Mortgage Company: Simplist

Digital Mortgage Innovation Award: MQube

Payments

Best Consumer Payments Platform: PayNearMe

Best Consumer Payments Product: Google Pay

Best Consumer Payments Company: Earnnest

Consumer Payments Innovation Award: Western Union, White Label Digital Partner technology solution

Best Credit Card Payments Solution: FIS Global, PaymentsOne

Best B2B Payments Product: Fiserv, Enterprise Payments: Real-time Payments

B2B Payments Innovation Award: myPOS, myPOS Glass

Investments

Best Retail Investment Platform: Q.ai, a Forbes Company

Best Institutional Investment Solution: Enfusion

Best Trading Platform: Charles River Development, Charles River Investment Management Solution

Consumer Banking

Best Consumer Banking Mobile App: Urban FT

Best Digital Bank: Current

Financial Research and Data

Best Overall Analytics Platform: Numerix, Numerix CrossAsset

Analytics Innovation Award: Moody's Analytics, Custom Markets model

Best Risk Management Platform: Baker Hill, Baker Hill NextGen® Portfolio Risk Management

Best Data Visualization Solution: Mirador

Banking Infrastructure

Best Banking Infrastructure Platform: Plaid

Best Banking Infrastructure Software: Zafin

Fraud Prevention and Transaction Security

Best Fraud Prevention Company: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: Feedzai, Feedzai Fairband

Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: Bluefin

Best AML Solution: KYC Global, RiskScreen OnBoard

Best Financial Transaction Security Company: Vesta

Transaction Security Innovation Award: ThetaRay

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Innovation Award: FanVestor

InsurTech

Best InsurTech Solution: Kasasa, Kasasa Care™

Best InsurTech Company: Pie Insurance

InsurTech Innovation Award: Mylo

RegTech

Best RegTech Platform: StarCompliance

Best RegTech Company: TCC Group

Cryptocurrency

Best Cryptocurrency Purchasing Site: MoonPay

Best Cryptocurrency Wallet: Celsius

Best Cryptocurrency Info Source: IPC Systems, Connexus Cloud

Procurement

Best Procure-to-Pay Software: Medius

Best AP Solution: Stampli

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

SOURCE FinTech Breakthrough