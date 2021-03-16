FinTech Breakthrough Honors Standout FinTech Companies and Solutions in 2021 Awards Program
LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's fifth annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Wealth Management, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
"This past year has been unlike any time period ever seen before for FinTech growth and disruption, with FinTechs maturing to become respected, global players throughout the financial services value chain," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "FinTech is a digital force that has clearly entered a new phase of its evolution, moving out of niche use cases to operation at scale, and we are thrilled to recognize the 'breakthrough' FinTech innovators in this market evolution for our fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."
All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Leadership
Best FinTech CEO: Greg Ott, Nav
Best Employee Benefits Solution: Tapcheck
Best FinTech Startup: Qualia
Best Overall FinTech Software: OpenFin, OpenFin OS
Best Overall FinTech Mobile App: Oxygen
Best Use of AI in FinTech: Zest AI
Best Overall FinTech Company: Global Payments
Consumer Lending
Best Consumer Lending Platform: Finicity, a Mastercard company
Best Consumer Lending Company: OppFi
Consumer Lending Innovation Award: Experian, Ascend Intelligence Services
Business Lending
Best Business Lending Product: NatWest Group, NatWest Rapid Cash
Best Overall Business Lending Company: Numerated
Business Lending Innovation Award: CIT, B2B Point-of-Sale Lending Platform
Best Overall LendTech Company: OakNorth
Wealth Management
Best Wealth Management Product: eMoney Advisor, Incentive mobile app
Best Wealth Management Company: Apex Clearing
Wealth Management Innovation Award: NICE Actimize, SURVEIL-X for Wealth Surveillance
Best Robo Advisory Platform: CyborgTech, Cy
Personal Finance
Best Personal Finance Product: Simplifi by Quicken
Personal Finance Innovation Award: Sensibill
Best Loan Origination Platform: LendingHome
Best Digital Mortgage Product: Tic:Toc
Best Digital Mortgage Company: Simplist
Digital Mortgage Innovation Award: MQube
Payments
Best Consumer Payments Platform: PayNearMe
Best Consumer Payments Product: Google Pay
Best Consumer Payments Company: Earnnest
Consumer Payments Innovation Award: Western Union, White Label Digital Partner technology solution
Best Credit Card Payments Solution: FIS Global, PaymentsOne
Best B2B Payments Product: Fiserv, Enterprise Payments: Real-time Payments
B2B Payments Innovation Award: myPOS, myPOS Glass
Investments
Best Retail Investment Platform: Q.ai, a Forbes Company
Best Institutional Investment Solution: Enfusion
Best Trading Platform: Charles River Development, Charles River Investment Management Solution
Consumer Banking
Best Consumer Banking Mobile App: Urban FT
Best Digital Bank: Current
Financial Research and Data
Best Overall Analytics Platform: Numerix, Numerix CrossAsset
Analytics Innovation Award: Moody's Analytics, Custom Markets model
Best Risk Management Platform: Baker Hill, Baker Hill NextGen® Portfolio Risk Management
Best Data Visualization Solution: Mirador
Banking Infrastructure
Best Banking Infrastructure Platform: Plaid
Best Banking Infrastructure Software: Zafin
Fraud Prevention and Transaction Security
Best Fraud Prevention Company: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: Feedzai, Feedzai Fairband
Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: Bluefin
Best AML Solution: KYC Global, RiskScreen OnBoard
Best Financial Transaction Security Company: Vesta
Transaction Security Innovation Award: ThetaRay
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Innovation Award: FanVestor
InsurTech
Best InsurTech Solution: Kasasa, Kasasa Care™
Best InsurTech Company: Pie Insurance
InsurTech Innovation Award: Mylo
RegTech
Best RegTech Platform: StarCompliance
Best RegTech Company: TCC Group
Cryptocurrency
Best Cryptocurrency Purchasing Site: MoonPay
Best Cryptocurrency Wallet: Celsius
Best Cryptocurrency Info Source: IPC Systems, Connexus Cloud
Procurement
Best Procure-to-Pay Software: Medius
Best AP Solution: Stampli
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
