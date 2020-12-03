FinTech Company Zytara Announces Plans to Launch First-of-its-Kind Digital Banking Platform for Gamers

Zytara, working with its bank partners, will offer an array of banking products and services, including a checking and savings account, a virtual and physical debit card and access to investing tools. The Zytara mobile app will also offer unique features tailored to gamers and esports fans, including limited edition branded cards, integrated automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player (P2P) transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls.

"Zytara brings a disruption opportunity that combines all of the capabilities of a regular bank account, with an array of features that gamers and esports enthusiasts can embrace as their own," said Al Burgio, Founder and CEO at Zytara. "Esports may still be maturing but as the industry is growing in force and reach, it doesn't have a dedicated and tailored to gamers banking and payment processing solution. With over 20% of global gamers aged under 18, and a market that continues to grow, a payment solution that also supports under 18 users is long overdue. We're thrilled to be bringing our platform to market - but that's really just the start of the journey for us."

Zytara's leadership team includes serial entrepreneurs and an array of talent from the financial, tech and gaming industries, including Founder and CEO Al Burgio, CTO Matt Mahvi, George Schmelzel, Chief Payments Officer of Zytara. For more information about Zytara, please visit www.zytara.com

About Zytara

Founded in 2019, Zytara is a financial technology company focused on supporting Millennial and Gen Z gamers and their households. Through the Zytara mobile app, members can sign up for a spending account tailored to gamers and esports fans, with branded debit cards, automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player (P2P) transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls that enhance financial literacy and provide parents with peace of mind. Zytara, working with regulated partners, will add investing accounts to the mobile app, enabling members to buy and sell stocks and ETFs as well as round up at point of sale. Zytara is partnering with leading esports teams to provide tailored user experiences for their fans in the Zytara mobile app. For more information visit www.zytara.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

