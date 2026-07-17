Fintech Disruptor StockFan Wins Bronze Globee® Award After Exploding Into 62 Countries in Year One

Silicon Valley-based fintech startup shares the global spotlight with tech titans IBM, Uber, and JPMorgan Chase in the 2026 winner's circle.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockFan, Inc., the hyper-growth Silicon Valley fintech platform revolutionizing how investors worldwide interact with public markets, has been named a Bronze Winner in the prestigious Annual Globee® Awards. This major accolade celebrates StockFan's product excellence and breakout growth velocity, having scaled its global footprint to 62 countries in its very first year of operation.

The Globee® Awards honor the world's premier organizations pushing the boundaries of technology, business, and innovation. By securing this win, StockFan steps onto the global podium alongside some of the world's most influential enterprise giants, including IBM, Uber, Lenovo, Broadcom, ADP, and JPMorgan Chase.

StockFan is shattering the status quo by bridging the gap between fragmented financial tools and modern investor communities. Built for today's fast-moving retail and institutional investors, the powerhouse application seamlessly integrates everything an investor needs under a single digital roof: real-time quotes, dynamic charts, breaking financial news, earnings calls, insider trades, institutional tracking, and elite stock screeners. Paired with its next-generation social architecture, stock enthusiasts worldwide can instantly form private groups, sync investment ideas, and communicate in real time.

"We are incredibly honored to stand on the Globee® Awards podium alongside world-renowned market leaders and the very innovators we have long admired," said Henry Sun, Founder and CEO of StockFan. "When we built StockFan, our mission was to unlock a borderless, unified ecosystem for all public market participants. Expanding to over 60 countries in our debut year is a massive milestone, and this award validates our team's obsession with engineering a world-class, globally scalable financial product."

StockFan is on track of accelerating its exciting product roadmap—primed to deploy deeper community features, advanced enterprise tools, and massive mainstream adoption across the global financial landscape.

Experience the future of investing today, and download the StockFan app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About StockFan, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, California, StockFan is the ultimate fintech platform designed to connect, empower, and elevate the global investor community. By fusing robust stock market data with a cutting-edge social ecosystem, StockFan unites fragmented financial market tools into a cohesive public market powerhouse. In its freshman year alone, StockFan organically scaled to over 60 countries, serving a passionate user base of both retail and institutional investors.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in several programs and categories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more at the official Globee Awards Website.

SOURCE StockFan, Inc.