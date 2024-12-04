FinTech for Pet Care: Kennel Connection Donates $5,000 to RedRover for Giving Tuesday--Impact Doubled to $10,000

MOORPARK, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennel Connection, a leading family-owned software provider for pet care professionals, and its parent company, 100GROUP, are proud to celebrate Giving Tuesday by donating $5,000 to RedRover, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing animals in crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond. This year, RedRover offered a Giving Tuesday matching opportunity, doubling Kennel Connection's donation to $10,000. This gift will directly aid RedRover's mission to bring thousands of animals from crisis to care each year, providing aid during veterinary emergencies, natural disasters, cases of cruelty or neglect, and domestic violence situations.

At its core, Kennel Connection has always focused on fostering connections—not only between businesses and their clients but also between people and their pets. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Kennel Connection has been committed to creating cutting-edge software solutions that empower pet care professionals to run their businesses more efficiently. With standout features like Text-to-Pay, a redesigned dashboard and custom menus feature, and advanced online booking, Kennel Connection continues to set the standard for innovation in pet care management.

RedRover has also been making an impact for over 30 years, providing critical services such as disaster relief, emergency sheltering, and financial assistance for pet owners during crises. A single $25 donation can cover one night of boarding for a pet in need, while $100 can provide emergency veterinary care for an injured animal. Thanks to the $10,000 impact of Kennel Connection's contribution, RedRover can fund countless nights of safe shelter and deliver much-needed relief for pets and their families during their most vulnerable moments.

"At Kennel Connection, our passion for pets extends beyond the software solutions we offer," said Jeff Brodsly, CEO and owner of Kennel Connection and 100GROUP. "By supporting organizations like RedRover, we're able to contribute directly to the well-being of animals in need and the people who love them. Giving Tuesday is a reminder of the power of community, and we're honored to join this global movement for good."

Philanthropy is deeply ingrained in the culture at 100GROUP and Kennel Connection, continuing a legacy of giving that has been a cornerstone of every company Jeff Brodsly has owned throughout his career. From supporting industry advocacy organizations like the North Carolina Pet Boarders Association and the California Professional Pet Groomers Association to providing meals for families in need and sponsoring local youth programs, both companies consistently demonstrate their dedication to supporting professionals in the pet care industry and contributing to meaningful causes. This commitment has earned them repeated recognition, most recently with 100GROUP and CEO Jeff Brodsly being named Mid-Sized Business of the Year and Man of the Year, respectively, by the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce—further underscoring their role as a force for positive change.

"As a company, we aim to make a tangible difference," Brodsly added. "Whether through empowering businesses, advocating for professionals, or supporting causes like animal welfare, we're focused on actions that have a lasting impact. Contributing to RedRover's vital mission is another way we're putting our values into practice."

About Kennel Connection

Kennel Connection is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. With a focus on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection's feature-rich platform encompasses reservation management, client communication, billing, and reporting, alongside innovative features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated credit card processing—all aimed at driving efficiency and organization in day-to-day operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of pet care providers nationwide.

For more information, please visit https://kennelconnection.com

About RedRover

For over 30 years, RedRover has been a champion for animals, offering lifesaving services that include disaster relief, emergency sheltering, and education programs that strengthen the human-animal bond. Their innovative approach helps animals escape crisis situations and empowers pet owners with resources to overcome challenges.

For more information, please visit https://redrover.org/

