FinTech Frontier Rolls Out Second Pitch Competition to Showcase the Future of FinTech

FinTech Frontier is a future-focused partnership between Cincinnati-based, industry-leading financial services corporations and FinTech-focused entrepreneurs, powered by Cintrifuse — Cincinnati's catalyst for startup innovation. It is designed to accelerate innovation that transforms every aspect of financial services — from consumer-facing experiences to back-office operations. The competition is made possible through the support of Western & Southern Financial Group , Fifth Third Bank , JobsOhio , and Cintrifuse .

"Whether you're expanding access for all to improve financial wellness, leading the green revolution through financial services, bringing added financial transparency to supply chains, or protecting consumers' financial health with greater data, identity, or security tools, we want to hear from you," said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of Cintrifuse.

Each finalist will produce a five-minute video recorded pitch. The final competition will occur during StartupCincy Week, and will include the videos followed by live Q&A with a panel of judges. Winners will be determined by a scoring rubric including judge scores and popular vote amongst attendees, with cash prizes totalling $75,000.

The winning participants will also be given the unique opportunity to sit down with competition sponsors to receive support, as well as exposure to Cintrifuse's network of Venture Capitalists.

"Last year's finalists have gone on to raise millions in venture capital, win additional pitch competitions, and launch new markets, " said Mark Wood, who leads Fintech Frontier. "We search for the most innovative fintechs and provide them with a national platform, and in return give audience members insight into the future of financial technology."

The Pitch Competition is part of a suite of programs aimed at supporting fintech entrepreneurs, helping to create a thriving fintech ecosystem in Cincinnati.

The region routinely ranks as one of the best cities to launch a startup thanks to its density of Fortune 500 corporations, top ranked universities, access to seed capital and relative affordability.

"Greater Cincinnati is burgeoning with the capital, talent, technology and industry leadership to make the region a game-changing player in FinTech," said Blackshaw. "We're excited to help accelerate the potential of the Queen City as the FinTech industry's presence in the area continues to grow."

Applications will be accepted through October 8th, with finalists announced October 15th.

