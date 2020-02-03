Fintech Goodworld Acquires Cheerful Giving

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charitable giving fintech Goodworld has acquired Bstow, Inc (doing business as "Cheerful Giving") to power causes in a modern world. In recognition of recent trends in social payments and donor behavior, these two leading brands have come together to launch an innovative fundraising solution for today's nonprofit and social impact sectors.

Launching today under the Cheerful Giving brand, this simple, free, first-of-its-kind platform brings together the best of tried and tested fundraising technology with the social and mobile digital tools demanded by younger generations.

Cheerful Giving includes foundational donor management tools along with innovative fresh ways to give such as spare change (digital roundup) donations, mobile apps, event ticketing, auctions, matching donations, e-gift cards, text-to-give, social media donations (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and giving forms all tied together with a powerful CRM.

The platform is launching globally in stages and is immediately available in the US.

"Goodworld and Cheerful Giving have joined forces to make everyday actions more meaningful," said Dale Pfeifer, Goodworld Founder & CEO. "Soon people won't be going to a donation page on a nonprofit's website to give. Donations will happen instantly as people shop, interact with friends on social media, attend an event, or otherwise encounter a cause that inspires them during their day."

Richie Kendall, former Cheerful CEO and now Chief Experience Officer for the newly expanded company agreed, adding, "Together, we've built a true social ecosystem for good. With thousands of the world's leading nonprofits and our growing community of brands and influencers, creating social impact is now a part of everyday interactions."

Kendall joins Pfeifer and Co-founder / COO John Gossart, as a Co-founder and CXO.

"This has been the vision from the start" says Cheerful Giving founder Jason Grad. "Our nonprofit fundraising software and CRM is the easiest to use for both donors and fundraisers on the market. Becoming a part of Goodworld will allow us to raise millions of more dollars for nonprofits at a faster rate than ever before."

About Goodworld Inc. (https://goodworld.me/): Founded in 2015, Goodworld is a Washington DC-based Fintech startup led by Dale Pfeifer and John Gossart. To date, the platform has facilitated millions of donations for thousands of charities including National Geographic, Greenpeace and Oxfam International. Goodworld's first suite of products enabled charitable donations on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and the web. More recently, Goodworld has launched a new charitable giving platform for nonprofits and businesses. Goodworld's ethos is a new financial paradigm where payments have purpose and money has meaning.

About Cheerful Giving: Founded in 2016 as Bstow Inc, Cheerful Giving is a Denver-based charity-tech startup led by Jason Grad and Richie Kendall. Cheerful Giving is an all-in-one nonprofit technology platform that scales the generosity of communities and cultivates younger donors. The platform provides innovative donor experiences and the necessary donor management tools that nonprofits rely on for day-to-day operations. Its signature tool, Spare Change Donations makes rounding up on everyday transactions simple and scalable.

Contact: Dale Pfeifer

Phone: (646) 662-4092

Email: 233467@email4pr.com

SOURCE Goodworld Inc.