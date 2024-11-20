FinTech Innovation: Kennel Connection's New Cloud Rollout and Brand-New Dashboard Enhance Pet Care Facility Operations Worldwide

MOORPARK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennel Connection, a family-owned business with roots in the pet care industry and a leading provider of pet care facility management software is proud to announce its latest suite of innovations, including the launch of an all-new full cloud version, a redesigned interactive dashboard with the ability to create custom drag and drop menus, and a completely refreshed website. These updates underscore Kennel Connection's commitment to empowering pet care professionals with flexible, easy-to-use solutions designed to simplify daily operations.

Originally introduced as a DOS program in 1994, Kennel Connection celebrated its 30th anniversary this April, marking three decades of innovation and dedicated service in the pet care industry. Kennel Connection has remained independently operated in a time when many software providers are being acquired by larger corporations, and KC staff bring firsthand knowledge of the industry through their active involvement in pet care operations.

With this full cloud rollout, Kennel Connection continues its legacy of innovation while staying true to its core values as a family-owned business. The new cloud version, designed based heavily on user feedback, provides seamless access across devices, eliminating complex setups and allowing pet care providers to manage operations remotely. It includes tools for financial analysis and operational insights, helping businesses track critical metrics, streamline workflows, scale operations, reduce overhead, and increase efficiency. This newest version offers products and features no other pet care software does, enabling businesses to grow revenue and operate more efficiently.

"At Kennel Connection, we've always taken pride in staying close to our customers and using their feedback to drive meaningful change," said Jeff Brodsly, owner and CEO of Kennel Connection. "This full cloud launch, paired with our redesigned dashboard and enhanced website, reaffirms our commitment to delivering software that's intuitive, accessible, and designed with pet care professionals in mind. As a family-owned business, we know the value of relationships and remain dedicated to supporting our clients as individuals, not just numbers."

Brodsly, known for his strategic vision and ability to transform niche technology companies, has brought his expertise to Kennel Connection, ensuring the software not only evolves with the industry but also continues to lead it. His hands-on approach—dedicating resources to development, analyzing software strengths, and introducing forward-thinking features—has been instrumental in shaping Kennel Connection's latest advancements.

The redesigned interactive dashboard enhances user experience with streamlined navigation and real-time insights, allowing pet care professionals to view essential data at a glance, help grow user income, drastically improve staff efficiency, and focus more on providing quality care. With metrics and tools now centralized, the dashboard is an invaluable asset for all users—from kennel operators to grooming salons and daycare centers.

In addition to software updates, Kennel Connection has launched a redesigned website that reflects its modern, user-centered direction. The updated site provides a one-stop hub for resources, product details, and support options, with a sleek design that caters to both new and existing users. Praised by users for offering actionable insights and valuable content, the site helps KC users enhance client experiences and add even more value to their services.

Kennel Connection showcased these innovations at the recent Pet Boarding & Daycare Expo in Hershey, PA, where they received enthusiastic feedback from attendees. As part of its commitment to client relationships, Kennel Connection held a user group meeting at the show, providing a collaborative space for customers to connect, share feedback, and learn from each other —a key way KC builds features clients want and need. Brodsly, CPO Garret Tadlock, and the team were on hand to connect directly with pet care professionals, gathering valuable insights that will shape future updates. The event's success underscored Kennel Connection's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the pet care community.

Kennel Connection continues to offer its popular desktop software for clients in remote areas or those who prefer locally installed solutions. Additionally, its 2021 Live Access hybrid solution is the only solution of its kind in the industry, combining the strengths of both cloud and desktop functionality. This multifaceted approach offers pet care facilities of all sizes and locations unparalleled flexibility and stability to suit their unique needs.

About Kennel Connection

Powered by 100GROUP, Kennel Connection, a premier provider of software solutions for pet care facilities for over 30 years, offers robust management tools for reservations, client communications, billing, and reporting. With features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated payment processing, Kennel Connection's platform is designed to make operations simpler and more effective for boarding facilities, grooming salons, and dog daycare centers.

For more information on Kennel Connection's solutions, visit www.kennelconnection.com.

