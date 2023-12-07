FinTech Innovation Skyrockets: How Startups are Reshaping Banking and Payments

07 Dec, 2023, 17:30 ET
The journey of FinTech, progressing from its foundational era of 1.0 to the dynamic landscape of 4.0, marks a transformation from basic digitization efforts to the seamless integration of AI technologies. Amidst this evolutionary trajectory, startups have emerged as a key force, igniting substantial shifts within the banking and payments sector.
The report presents a comprehensive overview of how FinTech startups are spearheading innovation across 15 latest trends in banking & payments. The report goes beyond the surface to uncover the sectors, products, and venture capital activity within the FinTech startup ecosystem. From decentralized finance to super apps, gamification, and hyperautomation, the report serves up a concise overview of the disruptive innovations these FinTech startups are bringing to life.
The report emphasizes the emerging FinTech trends and their significance in the evolving financial world. The report delves into the dynamic FinTech solutions by startups, highlighting their key offerings and disruptive potential. By providing valuable insights into this domain, the report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, enabling them to identify promising FinTech startups and comprehend the far-reaching implications of their technologies.
Key Report Benefits
- Stay updated: The field of FinTech is rapidly evolving with game-changing innovations, notably from startups
- Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions
- Identify emerging trends: The report helps in decoding emerging FinTech trends and disruptive startups focused on those trends
- Learn about products: Deep-dive into FinTech startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products
- Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in FinTech.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The FinTech landscape
- The evolution
- Key benefits
- Emerging technology trends
- Illustrative startup map
2. Sub-trends and startup profiles
- AI-powered personalization
- Biometric authentication
- Buy now pay later (BNPL)
- Decentralized finance (DeFi)
- Digital capital markets
- Embedded finance
- Gamification
- Green banking
- Hyperautomation
- Immersive banking (AR/VR)
- Low-code/No-code
- Open banking
- Robo-advisors
- Super apps
- Zero-trust
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
