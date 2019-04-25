Fintech Innovators Team To Create Powerful Payment Facilitator Acceptance Solutions To Meet Growing Demand

DENVER, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The payment facilitator market continues its skyrocketing trajectory as total transaction volume continues on target at nearly 80% CAGR through 2021. As this market develops, a rapidly expanding number of payment facilitators are looking for greater choice, flexibility and control of their payment acceptance systems to minimize risk and maximize revenue and valuation.

Today, Infinicept – the first and only open and agnostic payment facilitator platform – launched its strategic partner program by teaming with a select and diverse group of companies focused on supporting the unique needs of payment facilitators. BridgePay, DishOut and Very Good Security (VGS) join Control Scan as Infinicept premier partners.

"Fintech and software as a service (SaaS) companies are increasingly adopting the payment facilitator model as they recognize the significant revenue, valuation, and customer experience benefits of embedding payment acceptance into their software," said Todd Ablowitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Infinicept. "These companies are often stymied by the fact that processing payments can be risky and involve unexpected layers of compliance and responsibility. Infinicept and its partners are responding to the growing demand for an open technology platform surrounded by an ecosystem of value-added services that make the process of becoming a payment facilitator faster, smarter, and better."

The Infinicept platform integrates merchant acceptance, underwriting, onboarding and back office operations into a flexible, modular SaaS solution that is bank, processor, gateway and CRM agnostic. Its strategic partner program is designed to create a best-in-class, integrated payment facilitator ecosystem that simplifies the process and provides an open, flexible set of offerings for payment facilitators.

"We are proud to announce partnerships with these outstanding companies who bring unique expertise and key capabilities to the burgeoning payment facilitator ecosystem," said Ablowitz.

BridgePay is a transactional gateway, empowering payment facilitators with agnostic, flexible payment options for their payments ecosystem. Utilizing industry leading data security technology and premium cloud-based solutions, BridgePay offers payment facilitators multiple acquirer options while enabling a broad scope of solutions for EMV card present, mobile commerce and ecommerce environments.

DishOut provides a payment technology platform powering card present payments and customer engagement experiences. DishOut's white-label TRX platform has built-in customer engagement tools with robust loyalty options and real-time customer communication. This platform allows payment facilitators to power their payments and incentivize and dynamically target customers to keep coming back.

Very Good Security gives payment facilitators all the benefits of interacting with sensitive data without the liability of securing it. VGS swaps payment card data and PII in real-time for aliased data that retains the format and functionality of the original data. Customers instantly achieve a best-in-class security posture, free from the risk of data breaches, while automatically inheriting compliances including PCI, SOC2, EI3PA and more.

Infinicept and its partners are hosting an invitation only executive reception at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contact Infinicept at info@infinciept.com, to attend and receive an exclusive overview of how this payment facilitator ecosystem works.

About:

Infinicept is a dynamic suite of automated services that collectively perform as an operational backbone for payment facilitators. The company was started by payments industry veterans at the forefront of innovating change within the payments industry through the payment facilitator electronic payment system. Visit us at www.Infinicept.com. Follow us on Twitter @infincept.

Very Good Security (VGS) is a data security company that lets fintech startups and enterprises rapidly achieve PCI, SOC2 and other compliances, without the cost or liability associated with securing sensitive and regulated data themselves. Using VGS allows customers like LendUp, Flutterwave, Brex and Shift Payments to descope their systems, so that they can focus on innovation, not on compliance. Learn more at www.verygoodsecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter @getvgs.

DishOut is a technology company specializing in solutions for the payment space. Our core competency lies in value-added transaction processing, and we offer a variety of payment solutions to help businesses, college and universities, hotels, hospitals and many more provide unique value to those they serve. Our payment platform solutions include a secure payment gateway, mobile and online ordering and payments, rewards and loyalty programs, stored value card solutions, and much more. For more information please visit www.getdishout.com. Follow us on Twitter @getdishout.

BridgePay Network Solutions, LLC (BridgePay) is a transactional gateway leading the industry with robust data security technology and premium cloud-based solutions. BridgePay offers our partners a comprehensive suite of payment products to transact electronic payments seamlessly no matter what your payments ecosystem includes. Our broad network of processing partners offers connectivity to all major processors for credit card processing, gift and loyalty services, and ACH. For more information about BridgePay and how to begin using our solutions, please visit www.bridgepaynetwork.com.

Contact:

Frank Lynch

VP Sales, Infinicept

frank@infinicept.com

(703) 994-8656

SOURCE Infinicept

