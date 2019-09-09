FinTech: Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report focuses on the following categories of fintech products and services, their developers/providers and users -

- Consumer banking

- Lending and financing

- Payments

- Financial planning, investments and wealth management

- Insurance

- Regulation

- Data analytics



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for fintech and discussion of investment structure, innovation, ideology and technology within the industry

- Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2024

- Knowledge about recent and expected future developments in the fintech field, their market impact and their implications for the financial services industry

- Information on how fintech will enhance as well as disrupt the traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Baixin Bank, Fidor Bank, Monese, Affirm, Inc., Amazon Pay, PayPal, Inc., Paytm, Friendsurance, Anodot and GoodData



Summary

The fintech sector includes provider and users of software and services in various subsectors, including retail banking, lending, payments, wealth management, insurance, regulatory compliance and data analytics. This diversity makes it difficult to estimate fintech's overall global value in a way that makes sense, due to the problem of finding an overall common denominator.



For example, it is most convenient to value the consumer banking subsector in terms of bank revenues, lending in terms of loan originations, investment advice in terms of assets under management, insurance in terms of the amount of insurance underwritten, and so on. All of these values can be expressed in money terms, of course, but they represent fundamentally different concepts.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The fintech industry is thriving globally and received investments estimated at nearly REDACTED in 2018.These developments have the potential to enhance as well as disrupt traditional financial markets through the provision of innovative, streamlined products and services.



Many of the world's top financial institutions as well as a large number of start-ups have been involved in the process of creating these new technologies. Banks and other traditional financial institutions are widely perceived as being on the defensive, but also enjoy significant competitive advantages in the fintech market. Legacy financial institutions, new players in the financial markets, technology providers, and investors need to

understand these trends in order to prosper in the fintech arena.



