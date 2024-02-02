FinTech Leader 100GROUP Celebrates New Corporate Office with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a leading force in the software and credit card processing industries, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new corporate office in Moorpark. The company commemorated this significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony saw attendance from distinguished guests including the Board of Directors of the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce, members of the Moorpark City Council and Planning Commission, Ventura County Supervisor Janice Parvin, and City Manager Troy Brown.

The newly renovated facility stands as a testament to the company's growth and success. It once served as a bookstore, a flower shop, and a hair salon, now transformed into a state-of-the-art corporate office, embodying the dynamic evolution of Moorpark's business landscape.

In his address, CEO Jeff Brodsly emphasized the company's deep ties to the Moorpark community and its commitment to contribute to its growth. He also highlighted the unique design elements of the new office, including a special light fixture with 100 individual bulbs, signifying 100GROUP's dedication to excellence in every aspect of its operations through its motto, "Delivering 100% in Everything We Do".

Maintaining a strong connection to Moorpark, his hometown, Brodsly, as a local entrepreneur, owns multiple businesses in the area and is consistently on the lookout for new opportunities to contribute to community growth. Notably, he has initiated commercial real estate projects on High Street, a historic thoroughfare in Moorpark, with the goal of being a catalyst for the revitalization of this cherished area. Brodsly's dedication to Moorpark extends beyond business, as he actively participates in local organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Club, and the school district. Known for organizing charity events, Brodsly focuses on making a positive impact on families and children in need. For him, it's about not just business success but also the genuine satisfaction of contributing to the betterment of his family and the community at large.

100GROUP extends heartfelt thanks to all who attended the event and showed their support. As they continue their journey in Moorpark, 100GROUP, under the leadership of CEO Jeff Brodsly, remains committed to fostering a culture of mutual support and progressive change within the community.

About 100GROUP

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs - a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

For more information, please visit www.100GROUP.com

