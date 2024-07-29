FinTech Leader 100GROUP Hosts 2nd Annual Retreat Focused on Team Building and Innovation

MOORPARK, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a leader in software and credit card processing, proudly hosted its 2nd annual company retreat from July 13 to July 17, bringing together employees from its various brands and offices, including 100GROUP's California and Michigan offices, Kennel Connection, ReCo Anywhere, EZ SecurePay, Hello-Groom, and PawLoyalty. The retreat took place in Westlake Village, CA, near the company's headquarters in Moorpark, the hometown of 100GROUP CEO Jeff Brodsly.

Employees traveled from all over the world to participate in the five-day retreat themed "Embracing Yourself and Your Circle." The event combined team-building activities, insightful presentations, and fun events to foster both personal and professional growth.

"This retreat was an incredible opportunity for our team to come together, share knowledge, and strengthen our bonds," said Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP. "We believe that by taking care of ourselves and ensuring our individual needs are met, we can better serve our clients and continue delivering VIP luxury customer service."

The agenda included presentations on maximizing success, strategic growth, operational excellence, digital innovation, and financial insights. Brodsly also invited his personal financial advisor to offer a session on personal financial planning, providing this ongoing service to employees at no cost as part of 100GROUP's employee benefits.

Attendees participated in group life coaching sessions focused on improving employee happiness and work-life balance, led by Heather McKay Novak from 180°BEING. Departmental feedback sessions encouraged open and honest communication, with prizes awarded for the best constructive criticism. "Setting the tone and encouragement for open conversations is crucial," stated Brodsly. "We cannot fix what we do not know is broken."

The retreat also included tours of the newly renovated 100GROUP corporate office and historic High Street in Moorpark, highlighting Brodsly's revitalization efforts. Brodsly announced four promotions: Rick Brodsly to Senior VP of Client Success, Sarah McKee to Senior VP of Brand Management, Talia Hession to Senior VP of Payment Processing, and Andy Amena to Senior VP of Development. Brodsly believes in promoting from within and feels that rewarding and recognizing employees for their hard work is essential to maintaining a motivated and dedicated team.

A highlight of the retreat was the presence of Erik Nicholson, Senior Vice President of Partner Development at Fiserv, who traveled from Atlanta to engage with and recognize 100GROUP. Erik remarked, "Jeff has significantly grown his business with us, leveraging our platform and tools. He is one of our fastest growing and most highly integrated partners, with one of the brightest futures."

The retreat's prestige was further elevated by the recognition Brodsly received for his contributions. Ventura County Supervisor Janice Parvin, who served as the Mayor of Moorpark for 14 years, presented Brodsly with an award for his community and philanthropic efforts, stating, "Jeff Brodsly has been an outstanding member of our community for many, many years. His commitment and exceptional contributions to his community through his entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, passion, and dedication to others does not go unnoticed." Additionally, Axion Communications honored Brodsly for his "strategic vision, unmatched loyalty, and unwavering support."

The success of the retreat was largely due to the meticulous planning and organization by Sarah McKee, newly promoted Senior VP of Brand Management, and Kacy Waxman, Executive Assistant to the CEO. Their dedication and hard work ensured that the event ran smoothly and was a valuable and memorable experience for all attendees.

"This retreat was about more than just business—it was about embracing our unique strengths and supporting each other as a team. By fostering a culture of positivity and encouragement, we can achieve great things together, both personally and professionally," said Brodsly.

