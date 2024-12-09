Fintech Leader Anil Arora Joins Kashable's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kashable , a fintech platform offering Socially Responsible Credit™ and financial wellness solutions as an employer-sponsored benefit, announces the appointment of Anil Arora to its board of directors. A distinguished leader in the fintech industry, Arora brings more than 25 years of experience in driving financial growth and technological innovation.

Anil Arora

Arora will be instrumental in optimizing Kashable's operational efficiency and expanding the company's financial wellness offerings, bringing his vast experience in successfully scaling sustainable fintechs. Arora's leadership will guide Kashable through its next phase of growth, enhancing strategic initiatives, and solidifying its position as a market leader in socially responsible financing.

"Kashable leads the way in providing innovative low-cost loan solutions, offering a meaningful alternative to help Americans navigate financial hardship," said Arora. "Co-CEO's Einat and Rishi exemplify leadership that drives both business success and social impact, and I am honored to join the board of directors of such an innovative organization."

Kashable has transformed the financial wellness landscape by offering low-cost credit through employer-sponsored programs. The company has raised over $200M in equity and debt capital and partnered with more than 250 employers to deliver financial wellness tools to millions of employees. Arora's addition to the board further reinforces Kashable's commitment to innovation and financial inclusion.

"Anil's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in financial technology brings invaluable insights to drive Kashable's mission forward," said Rishi Kumar, co-CEO and co-founder of Kashable. "His contributions will enhance our ability to expand Kashable's impact and empower employees with cutting-edge financial tools."

Throughout his career, Arora has been at the forefront of financial technology, leveraging his expertise in data analytics and strategic planning to scale fintechs effectively. With his profound understanding of the intersection of financial wellness, technology, and employee benefits, Arora is uniquely positioned to advance Kashable's mission of providing socially responsible and accessible financing solutions to working Americans.

Arora founded and led financial data aggregation and intelligence provider Yodlee to its IPO in 2014. Yodlee was subsequently acquired by Envestnet and Arora served as CEO of Envestnet/Yodlee and Vice Chairman of Envestnet. Arora currently serves on several public, private and non-profit boards including Conagra Brands, ON24, ClassWallet, Form3, and Water.org.

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit™ and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. By partnering with hundreds of employers, Kashable helps to provide access to financial health and wellness tools to millions of employees.

Founded in 2013, Kashable deploys innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Offering a smart, economical, and fast alternative for employees who may otherwise be driven to borrow from retirement plans, high-rate credit cards, or other high-cost loans to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, Kashable focuses on providing a path to financial security.

For more information, visit Kashable.com .

Contact:

Cassie Buontempo

[email protected]

SOURCE Kashable