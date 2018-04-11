FinTech Leader Solovis Selected to Present at the North American Innovation Summit

The North American Innovation Summit, hosted by Waters Technology, provides a platform to bring together technologists, heads of innovation, business leaders and FinTech entrepreneurs to discuss the latest advances in financial technology. It will take a closer look at key disruptors such as AI/cognitive computing, distributed ledger technology (DLT) and alternative data and how they can be leveraged to solve business challenges and drive innovation.

Solovis CEO, Josh Smith, was chosen by industry delegates to present during "Meet the Innovators" – a fast-paced session designed to give attendees an overview of the most innovative, market-leading FinTech companies in North America.

"Our growth demonstrates that the institutional investment industry is embracing new technology and looking for more effective reporting and analytics tools," said Josh Smith, CEO and co-founder of Solovis. "Our ability to aggregate, model and analyze multi-asset class portfolios at a strategic level is unique in the industry and is disrupting how limited partners approach portfolio management. We are committed to delivering innovative financial technology that transforms how our clients operate, and we look forward to sharing our vision at the North American Innovation Summit."

About Solovis

Solovis is a multi-asset class portfolio management and reporting solution for pensions, endowments, foundations, OCIOs, and family offices. Designed and built for open architecture asset management, Solovis is a flexible, robust technology platform that enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower investors from the front to back office. Visit www.solovis.com or follow @solovis on Twitter and LinkedIn.

