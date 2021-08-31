Fintech Lender Milo Announces New Broker Division to Bridge the Lending Gap for Foreign Nationals

Milo launches wholesale mortgage division to empower foreign nationals. Tweet this

As a direct lender, Milo is able to provide fast closings that are guaranteed through dependable capital. For mortgage brokers, this specific solution has been difficult to obtain for clients due primarily to paperwork limitations. Typical hard money lending choices often land at much higher interest rates, but Milo is able to grant direct lending flexibility at bank rates, backed by an experienced team that specializes in home loans for international buyers.

"Milo was created to fill a need, which originated in a very personal space," said Josip Rupena, CEO of Milo. "Traditionally, foreign nationals have not been able to access mortgage offerings due to constraints conforming to US borrower requirements. We provide a unique lending solution and remove the obstacles that typically require non-U.S. citizens to pay with cash or accept high interest rates."

Through the new broker channel, Milo wholesale mortgage partners will be able to provide online lending solutions to their international clients allowing them to close a loan without having to be in the US, providing the level of customer service that is expected in today's competitive climate.

"Our goal is to give mortgage brokers, specifically those who service foreign nationals, a dedicated foreign national lender that gives them more ways of saying yes," added Rupena. "Through this collaboration, wholesale mortgage partners will be able to close home loans in a matter of weeks, instead of months, backed by a team of professionals that know their clientele well."

Milo is currently seeking partnerships with mortgage brokers who service foreign nationals and international borrowers. For more information, or to complete an application to become a partner, visit www.milocredit.com/broker.

About Milo

Milo is a financial technology company reimagining the way global consumers access financial solutions to 'Unlock what's possible' in a borderless world. By building a proprietary technology stack from the ground up and bringing on a world-class team, the company has enabled foreign nationals to access millions of dollars in US home loans. Milo is passionate about driving digital transformation of financial services, solving real problems, and making a meaningful impact in people's lives. For more information visit www.milocredit.com or email [email protected] .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

305-433-7500

SOURCE Milo Credit

Related Links

milocredit.com

