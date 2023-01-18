Fintech market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 18, 2023, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fintech market size is estimated to grow by USD 277.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
Fintech market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Fintech market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Fintech market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (on-premise and cloud), end-user (banking, insurance, securities, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large financial institutions that deal with multiple transactional information daily prefer on-premise fintech software solutions. On-premise solutions provide the optimum level of data security with physical access controls and security protocols. These solutions also provide a secure environment during regular software upgrades.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global fintech market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fintech market.
- APAC will account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as high growth potential, rapid adoption of technologies such as blockchain across industries, and an influx of SMEs are driving the growth of the regional market.
Fintech market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The market is driven by the influence of digitalization.
- Businesses across the world are adopting digital solutions to improve their business processes.
- The use of technology is helping companies to make effective decisions in real-time.
- The rise in digitalization has led to an increase in the adoption of connected devices and advanced and diverse machines across business processes.
- This is leading to the generation of huge volumes of data, primarily due to process automation and the adoption of digital media by customers.
- Fintech software allows organizations to process this data and use it in business-related decision-making processes to understand consumer behavior and market patterns.
- Thus, with growing digitalization, the adoption of fintech software will increase significantly during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growing popularity of blockchain is one of the major trends in the market.
- Blockchain technology is gaining popularity in the BFSI sector. Banks are adopting this technology for different tasks such as authentication processes and verifying documents.
- The technology ensures complete business-to-business transfers at significantly low costs and with minimal decentralization.
- The reliance on blockchain technology by banks is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period due to the potential innumerable benefits of the technology.
- This trend is expected to foster the growth of the global fintech software market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Privacy and security concerns associated with fintech solutions are challenging the growth of the market.
- Fintech solutions enable payment service providers to collect data on customer profiling, behavior, and data mining.
- The indiscriminate use of these data can infringe on customer privacy. Also, the use of location-based services increases the risk of personal information being compromised.
- Moreover, as smartphones are used in monetary transactions in real-time, data theft can lead to financial losses for consumers and may cause a loss of reputation for service providers.
- Such risks are reducing the growth potential in the market.
Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this fintech market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fintech market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the fintech market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the fintech market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fintech market vendors
- The secure web gateway market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,710.84. million. The rising number of cyber-attacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the low acceptance of secure web gateway (SWG) solutions in the enterprise segment may impede the market growth.
- The blockchain technology market in the BFSI sector size is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.6%. The increase in Fintech spending is notably driving the blockchain technology market growth in the BFSI sector, although factors such as the trust deficit in BT for financial transactions may impede the market growth.
|
Fintech Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
153
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 277.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
20.12
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, India, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acorns Advisers LLC, Adyen NV, Affirm Inc., AlphaSense Inc, Avant LLC, Barker Brooks Communications Ltd., Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd., CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, Earnest Fintech, FinTech Sandbox Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PayPal Holdings Inc., SIGMOIDAL LLC., SoFi Technologies Inc., Stripe Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Fundrise LLC, and Alphabet Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global fintech market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fintech market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Banking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Banking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Banking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Securities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Securities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Securities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Securities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Securities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adyen NV
- Exhibit 116: Adyen NV - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Adyen NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Adyen NV - Key offerings
- 12.4 Affirm Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Affirm Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Affirm Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Affirm Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Avant LLC
- Exhibit 127: Avant LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Avant LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Avant LLC - Key offerings
- 12.7 Barker Brooks Communications Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Barker Brooks Communications Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Barker Brooks Communications Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Barker Brooks Communications Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 133: Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC
- Exhibit 136: CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: CLYDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Key offerings
- 12.10 Fundrise LLC
- Exhibit 139: Fundrise LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Fundrise LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Fundrise LLC - Key offerings
- 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 152: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 SIGMOIDAL LLC.
- Exhibit 155: SIGMOIDAL LLC. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: SIGMOIDAL LLC. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: SIGMOIDAL LLC. - Key offerings
- 12.15 SoFi Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 158: SoFi Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: SoFi Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: SoFi Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Stripe Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Stripe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Stripe Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Stripe Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Upstart Network Inc.
- Exhibit 164: Upstart Network Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Upstart Network Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Upstart Network Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
