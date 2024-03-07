Fintech Media Advertising Announces Explosive Growth and Industry Dominance
07 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET
BUCHAREST, Romania, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Media Advertising (FMA), the revolutionary FinTech digital marketing agency, has experienced meteoric growth, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry. In just three years, FMA has achieved a staggering 3,967% increase in gross revenue, becoming the go-to partner for FinTech companies seeking exponential growth.
Key Highlights:
- 3,967% growth in gross revenue over three years: This remarkable achievement places FMA among the top 0.22% of fastest-growing companies in Europe as per the Financial Times FT1000 list.
- Top 30 Marketing Company in Romania: FMA has established itself as a leading player in the Romanian marketing landscape.
- Results-Obsessed Approach: FMA prioritizes tangible results for clients, utilizing data-driven strategies and cutting-edge tools to exceed expectations.
- Powerhouse Leadership: Led by a seasoned team, FMA boasts unparalleled expertise:
- Nevio Traverso, CMO: Deep-rooted FinTech knowledge ensures campaigns resonate with tech-savvy consumers.
- Giulio Lungu, CFO: Financial acumen fosters strategic growth and translates vision into success.
- Marco Salzillo, CEO: Cutting-edge marketing expertise combined with a profound understanding of the FinTech landscape guides the company towards dominance.
About Fintech Media Advertising
Fintech Media Advertising is a leading FinTech digital marketing agency, empowering businesses through innovative and results-oriented strategies. With a team of passionate experts and a commitment to excellence, FMA propels FinTech companies towards a brighter future.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357129/Fintech_Media_team.jpg
SOURCE Fintech Media Advertising SA
