Fintech Media Advertising is among the 100 largest marketing companies in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania , Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Media Advertising is a start-up founded in 2020 that specializes in marketing for brokers and Neobanks. In just 3 years, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, it has seen its turnover grow by 250% year-on-year.

In 2022, Fintech Media's turnover and profits led the company to be among the 10,000 largest companies in Romania and among the top 100 in the marketing sector across the state.

The CEO, Salzillo Marco, says: "We are very satisfied with the results obtained in such a short time, but the credit must be attributed to the correct application of the technology and the unique offer, which goes against the trend compared to other companies active in this sector. Performance marketing is by far the most effective system for both parties, as it allows customers to pay only for the results obtained and supplier companies like ours to obtain higher margins once the right target audience has been identified."

This 2023 was a very important year, which led to great growth and an expected closing of 7 million dollars in total turnover. Fintech Media has decided to expand its market and its offices in Asia by opening an office in Hong Kong.

Traverso Nevio Chief Marketing Officer of the company, states:" I firmly believe that the Asian market will have a big growth in the Forex and investment market, especially in South East Asia, where there are the greatest growth opportunities for brokers as people are more accustomed to using online providers rather than banks for a cultural reason and a lower historical impact of the role of the bank."

The company is currently valued at 20 million dollars, but there seems to be no sign of selling at the moment. In fact, the CFO Iulian lungu says: "We intend to expand and evaluate joint ventures with some funds linked to the forex and derivatives brokerage sector to create a unique product on the market, but we have no intention of selling our company and technology. As regards a future listing, it is in our plans, but at the moment we enjoy sufficient liquidity for our projects."

Fintech Media Advertising (fintechmedia.ro) is one of the largest performance marketing companies specializing in brokers and neobanks in Europe and one of the fastest growing startups in Europe.

