Fintech Modo Announces Matt McBride, Digital/Cyber Executive, as Chief Information Security Officer

McBride's leadership will be vital as Modo continues to deliver the highest quality security offerings to the payments industry. He is a digital thought leader with deep expertise in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and in building nimble technology teams using agile and scrum. McBride gained his expertise while building security strategies and leading technology transformations from the ground up in organizations such as Raytheon, Bank of America, Tyco, and ADT Security. McBride began his career serving in the U.S. Navy.

Modo has the privilege of working with some of the most security conscious clients in the world - banks. Modo is proud to have its security tested and approved by both Bank of America and Deutsche Bank making Modo's tech truly bank-grade. Modo currently leverages NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) best practices and standards, Amazon Web Services (AWS) secure cloud computing environments, and is PCI Level I Compliant. As Modo delivers this bank-grade technology to merchants with their /Checkout product , security of customer data and payment credentials will be at the forefront.

"I am excited to be joining a great team at Modo. We are delivering the best-in-class security our clients expect and require to process payments seamlessly. As the security landscape continues to change, I am committed to keeping Modo ahead of developing threat vectors to protect our clients and their customer's data," says McBride.

"We are proud to have Matt join us as a Modonaut. He has proved himself to be a leader in not only security, but also broader digital transformation which is a foundational need Modo's clients want to achieve," says Modo CEO, Bruce Parker. "His humble leadership style fits perfectly into Modo's culture of valuing people and our vision of doing the most good for the most people by reducing friction in payments. Plus he rocks at dancing."

One connection to Modo gives merchants access to payment methods and payment services providers around the globe. To learn more about how Modo is simplifying merchant payment stacks visit www.modopayments.com .

Modo is the bank-grade fintech-as-a-service platform that connects merchants to the market of payment services providers. A single connection to Modo's API allows merchants to manage and optimize their various payment services - from alternate payment methods and eWallets to card processors and acquirers. As a technology solution, Modo reduces the friction that occurs in connections between payment systems, without entering the money flow. Merchants can accept more payment types from more providers with lower decline rates at a lower cost, while maintaining control of both their customer data and their checkout experience without all the usual payments complexity.

