Fintech of the Future: Banking for the Unbanked

Each year, more than $138 billion exits the United States, in the form of remittance: money earned within the U.S. which is then sent back to family members living abroad. Almost all that money is earned by people living off the grid, without bank accounts or access to financial services, who go to 7-11 or Western Union to send their money through wire transfer.

A full 7 percent of the U.S. population is 'unbanked'. And that pales in comparison to Mexico, where 65 percent of people don't have bank accounts and 95 percent of all transactions are conducted in cash. Confronting this issue represents a huge opportunity for any fintech firm.

One company, QPAGOS (QPAG), has patented self-service kiosks for use in 'unbanked' areas: a secure way for individuals without access to traditional financial systems to conduct personal business, deposit funds, trade crypto-currency or move money.

The company has already expanded inside Mexico. Now, through a joint venture with DPW Holdings Inc., it hopes to expand its network within the United States, seizing part of the billion-dollar remittance market in the process.

QPAGOS: Bringing Light to the 'Unbanked'

Two billion people worldwide lack a bank account. Despite the explosion in fintech spending in the last several years, little work has been done on how to access this massive, untouched market.

QPAGOS (QPAG) is making the effort. The company has designed self-service kiosks based on a secure digital payment tech. More than 140 vendors give users of the kiosks the chance to engage in transactions digitally, where they used to use cash. A mobile app, 'Monedero', functions as a digital wallet. Money deposited at a kiosk can be accessed via the app.

QPAGOS earns revenue from users' engaging in transactions, collecting fees while also leveraging ad revenue from the kiosks' computer screens and rental fees from local businesses, who benefit from the kiosks' placement.

The company has already seen its revenue triple since it was founded in 2014. Revenue increased by 58 percent in Q1 of 2018 and will likely continue to rise as the QPAGOS kiosks receive more traffic.

The kiosks will also act as repositories for cryptocurrency-at a time when there are only a handful of crypto-accessible ATMs in North America. Forbes has already called crypto-ATMS 'the future of banking', as they offer a way to break down 'banking barriers'.

Mexico averages about $6.52 million in crypto transactions each week, yet there are only 11 crypto ATMs in the whole country. This leaves a wide opening for QPAGOS. But the company doesn't intend to stop there.

California, Here I Come

Mexico is just the beginning for QPAGOS (QPAG). The company has just signed a new joint venture with DPW Holdings, Inc., a diversified holding company, to fund a network of kiosks in California.

The deal plans for 1,000 kiosks to be erected throughout California in the next twelve months. The kiosks will hopefully link with up to 10,000 potential vendors, allowing users to pay bills, conduct personal business, transfer money and trade in crypto-currency.

According to CEO Gaston Pereira, QPAGOS is "thrilled to have been chosen by DPW Holdings, Inc., as their strategic technology partner."

The company's tech, 'successfully deployed in Mexico and a dozen other countries', seeks to obtain a competitive advantage and allow the partners to "cater to specific consumer needs for both domestic and cross-border payments," Mr. Pereira said.

Deploying this network of U.S. kiosks will be the first step in seizing the valuable remittance market, worth $138 billion. US-Mexico remittances alone are worth $28 billion. Seizing just 1 percent of that market could translate into a revenue stream stemming from $280 million in remittances.

If QPAGOS could expand its reach to other countries, it could tap into the world-wide remittance market, worth $570 billion. The days of people lining up at Western Union could be a thing of the past.

The deal between QPAGOS and DPW Holdings is just the latest step in unlocking the "unbanked" and furthering the fintech revolution. If small, innovative firms like QPAGOS (QPAG) get there before the big banks do, they could make a killing.



Other companies poised to take advantage of the fintech revolution include:



DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DPW) focuses on the acquisition of disruptive tech within a number of industries. From aerospace to cryptocurrency mining, DPW identifies and incubates undervalued assets with the possibility of significant gro`wth in the future. The company's devotion to innovation cannot be ignored, and as the fintech revolution takes off, DPW is sure to jump in head first.



DPW's sharp eye for emerging technology and dedication to shareholders make it a likely choice for investors, and as the tech boom accelerates, the company is unlikely to disappoint.



Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ): Its genesis was all about smartphone plug-ins (hardware) targeting food truck vendors and other small businesses that needed an easier way to accept credit cards, or face losing major business. They filled a niche that did not exist but needed to…and quickly. Since then, the company has started targeting much larger businesses with an array of services and software-all geared toward merchant convenience, which translates into bigger revenues for all parties.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is Nvidia's biggest competitor. The company has developed a cult following among gamers, leading to many a Reddit debate. AMD's groundbreaking technology not only rivals that of Nvidia, some even argue that it outperforms it. As the two square off, one of the key areas to keep an eye on is in the GPU race. Widely purchased across the world as Bitcoin frenzy heats up, AMD is making a particularly hard push toward conquering that emerging demand.



While Nvidia has a significantly higher market cap (and stock price), AMD provides investors a much cheaper entrance into the gaming market. Those looking to get into tech industry stocks, mine Bitcoin, or play their favorite game on the highest quality are definitely not ignoring AMD.



Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC): Providing other data platform solutions, Teradata Corporation specializes in analytic data platforms, analytic applications, and related services. The services are used around the world and its offerings include analytic solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.



Teradata Corporation may be flying under some investors' radar, for the moment, but with the rapid growth of the fintech industry, the opportunity to get in cheap won't last for much longer.



Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company. More than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify's real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone - and at a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.



In addition to its revolutionary approach on e-commerce, Shopify is also delving into blockchain technology, making it a promising pick for investors, especially given that the sector is red hot right now.



By Ian Jenkins



IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Safehaven.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by a third party shareholder to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for QPAGOS. The third party shareholder paid the Publisher sixty six thousand six hundred and sixty six US dollars per article to produce and disseminate six articles and certain banner ads over an approximately six-month period. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that the third party shareholder, other third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies, the success of the companies' technology, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the companies' ability to fund their capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. Safehaven.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Contact Information:

Media Contact - FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611



SOURCE SafeHaven.com