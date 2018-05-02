Fintech OneSource® Reaches its 500,000th Relationship Milestone

Fintech has been facilitating business growth by connecting retailers across the nation to their local alcohol distributors for over two decades. While processing 28 million invoices annually, representing $27 billion in payments, these relationship connections are instrumental in maintaining regulatory compliance for its 3,400 distributors and thousands of independent and chain clients nationwide. Mandated compliance laws differ across all 50 states, adding to the complexity of managing beverage alcohol for many retailers with locations spanning across the country. Fintech's relationship infrastructure solves this industry issue by ensuring payment is delivered on time, and in accordance to the laws outlined by each individual state.

"Reaching a half million in relationship connections is an outstanding accomplishment, and we are so proud of what we have been able to achieve," said Fintech President, Tad Phelps. "Our commitment to invest in both our people and our systems will continue to support our long-term plan for growth."

Fintech, the leading resource for beverage alcohol management and regulatory information, offers a OneSource® solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers.

With decades of industry experience offering unwavering dependability and trust, Fintech empowers users with information to increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies within their beverage alcohol category. By anticipating client needs, nurturing relationships, and growing partnerships within the industry, Fintech continues to deliver cutting-edge, strategic solutions that range from purchase order management, reconciliation, and data reporting, to pricing and promotion communication, compliance adherence, and regulatory resource connectivity.

Fintech manages over 500,000 industry relationships and services more than 3,400 distributors nationwide adding hundreds of clients every month. For more information on how Fintech can better your business, visit www.fintech.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

