Fintech Pioneer Bill Harris Launches Nirvana Money

A new hybrid product offers credit and debit in one card to simplify the way people earn, save and spend

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech pioneer and serial entrepreneur Bill Harris is launching Nirvana Money , an accessible credit card product to radically simplify money for middle-income earners. To deliver on this mission, the company is combining the best features of a credit card, a bank account, and a gamified rewards program into a single card.

Bill Harris has founded nine financial technology companies, and served as the founding CEO of PayPal and Personal Capital and was also the CEO of Intuit. The company opened its headquarters in May 2021 in Miami and is the latest to make an exodus from Silicon Valley to the growing innovation hub of Miami, bringing notable alumni to build best-in-class technology.

The team includes Chief Technology Officer Raghu Battula, who previously held senior roles at Apple and Playstation; Chief Marketing Officer Vishal Sapra, former CMO at CareerBuilder, Brenda Rideout, formerly CEO of Tangerine bank, and employees from American Express, Capital One, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Meta, Ripple, and Square.

"Nirvana Money is helping those who are ready to have a different relationship with money," said Bill Harris, Nirvana Money's Founder and CEO. "A relationship with less worry, more control, and even some fun to help get on a credit and savings ladder and progress towards a healthy financial life."

The initial product will offer members a credit line, which can increase when they direct deposit their paychecks into the account. The waitlist to access Nirvana Money's new card is launching today at nirvana.money.

About Nirvana Money

Nirvana Money makes managing money simple, creating a path for middle-income Americans to build better savings, credit, and financial stability. Nirvana provides a credit card that also works like a debit card, combining the best features of both. Nirvana's founder and CEO, Bill Harris, was formerly CEO of Intuit, PayPal, and Personal Capital and has founded nine successful financial technology companies.

SOURCE Nirvana Money