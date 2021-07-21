FinTech Platform "Loanz" Launches for specific purpose, to give Personal Loans Nationwide

The platform is now available in Canada, and consumers can now apply directly through Loanz and get an instant approval and funded within 24 hours. Loanz offers personal loans as low as $1,000 and as high as $15,000 on a 1-year to 5-year term basis.

Millions of Canadians take out personal loans every month for a variety of reasons. From planning a vacation, to personal events such as weddings, or to just consolidate their debt or perform a home renovation, a personal loan is the best choice for many individuals.



The Loanz brand has already been active in the California mortgage markets since 2015 and is also affiliated with an industry leader in Canada for Auto Finance Loans. This move sets Loanz on a path to become as dominant in the Personal Loan Space in Canada and the United States. "We are aiming to have the highest approval rates, and in turn be the largest FinTech personal lending platform in Canada and the USA" says Paul. "Our ability to lend into the market has increased significantly with the recent signing of a new deal with a major institutional lender, and now that we have the appropriate backing, we will have the resources to ensure that every person that applies for a loan through Loanz will be given a fair shake at obtain a loan or presented with alternate options in order to maximize the ability to get the money they require" says Paul.



The Loanz platform is free to use for consumers Nationwide, and anyone can apply for a loan at no cost to themselves. Loanz currently services over 10,000 Canadians every month. The parent company of Loanz, Consumer Genius Inc., has also recently launched into the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries. Consumer Genius was recently named Canada's 17th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th fastest growing technology company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal.

As a digital provider, Loanz is also helping applicants maintain social distancing. Consumers will be able to use Loanz contact-free service to apply for loans without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes, allowing consumers to obtain what they need, without having to step foot in a bank, office building, storefront, loan shop or similar, and all loans or services that you apply for through Loanz will be processed digitally. Loanz is available in Canada and has been active in the United States since 2015.

About Loanz

Established in 2015, Loanz.com or "Loanz" as its known, is a subdivision of Consumer Genius Inc. one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison Firms. Consumer Genius allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.Consumer Genius Inc. also owns top brands such as LendingArch, CarMonk, Crush Leads, Cars Fast and BestLendersFor.com

