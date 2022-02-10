Fintech POPcodes Welcomes Patrick McLellan as Chief Growth Officer

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POPcodes is excited to announce the appointment of Patrick McLellan, as the value-added solution provider's chief growth officer. Patrick joins POPcodes, with over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry, from one of Canada's most well-respected banking and financial services institutions. He will be responsible for accelerating POPcodes' revenue growth, new client acquisition, channel partner development, and overall market penetration.

Patrick McLellan - Chief Growth Officer

Patrick brings his experience from ATB Financial as a former managing director having led Merchant Services, Digital, and Business Banking teams. During his tenure at ATB Financial, Patrick led the build and go to market of several new value propositions and business units. "I am very excited to be joining the POPcodes team," expressed Patrick McLellan. "POPcodes solutions solve very real problems for acquirers, ISOs, and merchants. They are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing adoption of smart payment terminals as their flexible platform enables multiple new value propositions. These combining factors make POPcodes poised for tremendous growth."

POPcodes created the chief growth officer role as the payments landscape adopts new technology faster than ever. POPcodes solutions utilize these upgraded smart payment terminal estates to connect acquirers, ISOs, and other merchant service providers to their merchants. "Patrick's experiences, from an esteemed banking and merchant services provider, position him incredibly well to help maximize POPcodes' growth," Gregg Aamoth, POPcodes CEO and Co-Founder explains. "He knows firsthand the challenges our clients, prospects, and their merchants face – and how our platform can help."

About POPcodes

POPcodes transforms smart payment terminals to provide innovative solutions for payment providers and their merchants. Using the payment terminal as an exclusive media channel, acquirers leverage an owned platform for optimum merchant communications – from onboarding and support to VAS sales. Merchants use their provider's POPcodes app to enable promotion redemption, customer SMS/Email opt-in, buy online pickup in-store, loyalty point redemption, and more. POPcodes' flexible workflow and content delivery solution adapts to any communication need, digitizing in-store needs for an omnichannel experience.

Learn more at www.popcodes.com

Help us welcome Patrick McLellan to our team on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jodi Taylor – Marketing and Content Manager

[email protected]

1-855-767-2633

SOURCE POPcodes