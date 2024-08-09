FinTech Powerhouse 100GROUP Becomes Diamond Sponsor of Michigan Golf Course Association

100GROUP's Sponsorship to Drive Innovation and Growth for Michigan's Golf Courses

100GROUP, a leading FinTech provider specializing in business management software solutions and payment processing, proudly announces its new status as a Diamond Sponsor with the Michigan Golf Course Association (MGCA). This partnership will offer golf courses enhanced technological solutions, streamline operations, and strengthen the local golf industry.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, an industry leader in financial technology, payments and business services, is excited to announce its new Diamond Sponsorship with the Michigan Golf Course Association (MGCA). This sponsorship marks a significant step in 100GROUP's ongoing mission to support and grow the golf industry in Michigan.

The MGCA represents the interests of golf course owners and operators throughout the state, contributing approximately $6.1 billion to Michigan's economy and supporting over 61,000 jobs. With 859 golf courses, Michigan ranks third in the total number of golf courses in the U.S., making it a vital market for the golf industry.

"100GROUP is thrilled to become a Diamond Sponsor of the MGCA," said Sarah McKee, Managing Partner of 100GROUP MI. "This commitment reflects our dedication to supporting the golf community in Michigan. With our office here in Michigan, we look forward to working closely with the MGCA and its members, providing concierge support, tailored solutions, and a strong local presence, all with a focus on supporting courses right here at home."

100GROUP is known for its seamless integration with various golf management software platforms, with a notable partnership with Eagle Club Systems, where it serves as the preferred processor due to their "amazing support and dedication to the industry." This collaboration enables golf course owners to streamline their management systems and have greater control over their vendor relationships, including credit card processing. The company offers a range of benefits to golf courses, including PCI compliance services, 24/7 business concierge, next-day funding, standalone terminals and robust customer support.

"100GROUP is committed to delivering top-tier services and support to our partners in the golf industry," said Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP. "Our goal is to help golf course owners optimize their operations and achieve greater efficiency through our innovative financial technology solutions."

Echoing 100GROUP's commitment to the golf community, Jada Paisley, Executive Director of MGCA, said, "The MGCA welcomes 100GROUP as a Diamond Sponsor. We are pleased to have a company with such passion for the Michigan golf industry."

Through this sponsorship, 100GROUP will provide MGCA members with access to cutting-edge financial technology solutions that can significantly enhance their business operations. The benefits include integrated software payments, credit card processing, ACH/check processing, POS integration, retail/e-commerce solutions, hosted payment pages, phone orders, mobile/contactless payments, and chargeback assistance.

About 100GROUP: 100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs - a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor business owners rave about.

For more information, please visit www.100group.com

About the Michigan Golf Course Association (MGCA): The Michigan Golf Course Association (MGCA) is dedicated to representing the interests of golf course owners and operators throughout Michigan. The association provides legislative advocacy, business resources, networking opportunities, and educational events to promote and preserve the best interests of the Michigan golf industry.

For more information, please visit www.michigangca.org

SOURCE 100GROUP