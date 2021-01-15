Fintech SaaS Company 'AskMyAdvisor™' Introduces Innovative Digital Solution to Help Solve The COVID Disruption of In-Person Advisory Services for Accountants, Attorneys, Financial Advisors and Realtors

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AskMyAdvisor™ ( https://askmyadvisor.co/ ) recently announced the launch of its new Q&A Web Page Builder specifically designed to help professional advisors seamlessly address questions and needs from their top 25 clients and make instant connections to potential referrals, without having to set up in-person meetings.

Most advisors never fully understand how many people their top 25 clients have in their lives. Think about any relationship you have. They rarely start out with a statement, they start with a question (how are you, what's your name). It's no different with client development. Q&A is the best way to solve problems (ask questions), do what you do best (answer them), while showcasing the area you are an absolute expert in.

Though there are other services that create web pages to collect client and referral data, AskMyAdvisor™ is the first service to cater only to professional advisors while providing all these client building services under one umbrella. AskMyAdvisor™ was created from 20,000+ hours of R&D over the past 10 years, and is currently taking on a limited number of beta testers and going live imminently.

Developed by Brian Ouellette – retired financial advisor, SaaS developer, and founder of Pro Athlete Direct™ – AskMyAdvisor™ is a rapid Q&A Web Page Builder that allows professional advisors to create a personalized, Q&A web page where their top clients and referrals can ask questions, get 2nd opinions or inquire about retaining services.

For an advisor, setting up their AskMyAdvisor™ Q&A Web Page requires no technical expertise and can be created with just a few keystrokes, generating a customized Q&A Web Page & URL in under 15 minutes. This Q&A Web Page instantly becomes an additional communication channel to the advisor for their clients and their clients' vast centers of influence (COI), opening access to scores of potential referrals without the advisor having to ask for them.

"COVID has been an absolute game-changer, disrupting services across the globe. And this has been keenly felt by those in professions that rely heavily upon in-person meetings and client referrals--the lifeblood of a successful advisor," said Brian Ouellette, Founder of AskMyAdvisor™.

"While this has made meeting with clients challenging, it's certainly not a new problem. We all know there are many clients who rarely reach out to us because they didn't 'want to bother us,' or neglect to send a referral because they think the advisor's too busy. And as a retired financial advisor, I can tell you: many advisors continue to assume that these clients will reach out and call when they have a question or a referral situation– when often, they don't. This gap in communication represents countless lost opportunities. AskMyAdvisor™ is the workaround for this problem, creating a low-barrier of entry for both established clients and their potential referrals to easily connect with us online anytime, anywhere, 24/7."

AskMyAdvisor™: Helping Clients Connect with Professional Advisors

"AskMyAdvisor™ is a simple communication channel for advisors' top 25 clients and their vast centers of influence (COI) to access the expert (the advisor) for their needs," said Ouellette. "Advisors receive questions instantly in their work email inbox, and via instant phone notifications (from the phone app available for members through Apple and Google stores), through which they can answer their clients and referrals, quickly. This strengthens existing relationships and makes adding new ones seamless.

But AskMyAdvisor™ goes even further. We know that all client relationships start with a connection. And one single client has, on average, 600 connections (through family, friends and social media). That means your top 25 clients can have upwards of 15,000 center of influence (COI) connections – all of whom might be moved to ask you questions, need a second opinion, or inquire about retaining your specific services.

The amazing potential here for gaining access to new clients is obvious. And the service, when integrated, is working online and on autopilot for advisors 24/7. Think of the possibilities this opens up? You're now just 1 connection away."

