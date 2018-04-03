Fintech Sales Pioneer USAM Group Expands Its Unique Service in Europe

Alan Grigoletto joins as USAM's first-ever Italy based Senior Sales Executive. A consummate industry professional, for many years Alan was SVP of Business Development of the Boston Options Exchange (and first employee). He is sought out to advise regulatory bodies and exchange groups around the world. Alan has also held senior roles at Ketchum Trading Partners, Hull Tactical Funds, Mercury Trading, and was the VP of Education at the Options Industry Council. Bilingual in English and Italian, and centrally based just outside Milan, he will be leading USAM's sales efforts in Italy and on continental Europe.

"Even in the short time Alan and Leanne have been working with us, they have both been instrumental in maintaining relations for our current vendors in the UK and Europe, as well as making new, sustainable connections in those regions and here in the US. We are looking forward to their continued success as USAM grows!" said Feargal O'Sullivan, USAM's Founder and CEO.

USAM also celebrated two recent moves to larger offices in both London and New York. The new dedicated spaces offer modern and airy floorplans allowing for continued growth of the firm. The New York office boasts an unbeatable view of the Empire State Building and has already accommodated dozens of USAM's clients and friends at a number of parties and gatherings. "We encourage everyone to stop by check them out!" said O'Sullivan.

About USAM:

USAM Group Inc. provides outsourced sales and marketing services to innovative FinTech vendors. By leveraging the deep industry experience of its global team, USAM offers technology vendors a faster and more cost effective way to expand market share.

