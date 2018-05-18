Fintech Selects Mark Kimber as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Strategic Long Term Revenue Growth

"I am so pleased with our decision to appoint Mark as our CRO," said Fintech's CEO Scott Riley, "We look forward to his leadership, and benefiting from his experience, as we continue to transform our purchase data and industry connectivity into resources that increase margins, and grow profits, for our clients."

Mark brings 30 years of industry knowledge both in, and servicing, the hospitality industry, spending his last 11 years with NCR as the Senior Account Executive for Strategic Global Brands. Prior to his recruitment by NCR in 2007, he spent 19 years in restaurant operations as COO of Brand Equity Development, Senior Vice President of Operations for Waffle House, and Vice President of Operations for Huddle House.

Mark stated, "I am both honored and proud to be afforded the opportunity to contribute to such a unique and successful technology company that has such passion for the success of operators dedicated to the beverage alcohol industry."

Mark and his wife Cathy have been married for 23 years and have two children, Matt and Taylor. Like Mark, who played basketball at Berry College in Rome, GA, Taylor is a college basketball athlete, at the University of Alabama Huntsville. They are relocating from Atlanta to Tampa Bay.

About Fintech

Fintech, the leading solutions provider for beverage alcohol management, and regulatory information resource, offers a OneSource® solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers.

With decades of industry experience offering unwavering dependability and trust, Fintech empowers users with information to increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies within their beverage alcohol category. By anticipating client needs, nurturing relationships, and growing partnerships within the industry, Fintech continues to deliver cutting-edge, strategic solutions that range from purchase order management, reconciliation, and data reporting, to pricing and promotion communication, payment compliance adherence, and regulatory resource connectivity. Fintech manages over 500,000 industry relationships and services more than 3,400 distributors nationwide adding hundreds of clients every month. For more information on how Fintech can better your business, visit www.fintech.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

