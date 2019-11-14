FinTech South 2020 Announces Call For Content

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) is now accepting applications to present at the FinTech South 2020 conference on April 20-21st at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FinTech South 2020 is a global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow's financial tech industry. Attracting international companies and speakers across multiple industries, FinTech South is your opportunity to engage with the 1500+ international executives that will gather in Atlanta, a global fintech hub, generating $72+ billion in revenues and attracting $1.1+ billion in venture capital in 2019 alone.

The FinTech South content program will feature 100+ speakers across 36+ sessions covering the hottest and most relevant trends in the fintech industry today including:

Banking Transformation: Digital Transformation in Banking, Innovation, Partnerships, and Mobile-First

Digital Transformation in Banking, Innovation, Partnerships, and Mobile-First Identity and Privacy: Trust, Privacy and The Path to Self-Sovereign Digital Identity

Trust, Privacy and The Path to Self-Sovereign Digital Identity Retail and Commerce: Omnichannel Commerce in the Emerging Relationship Economy

Omnichannel Commerce in the Emerging Relationship Economy Cybersecurity and Fraud: White Hats vs. Black Hats: Winning the Fintech Cybersecurity War

White Hats vs. Black Hats: Winning the Fintech Cybersecurity War Inclusion and Wellness: The Human Factor: Designing Fintech Solutions for Financial Wellness

The Human Factor: Designing Fintech Solutions for Financial Wellness Payments Innovation: Payments at the Speed of Innovation: Smarter, Faster, Cheaper

Payments at the Speed of Innovation: Smarter, Faster, Cheaper The Small Business Economy: SMB Revolution: Banking for Small Businesses and the Gig Economy

SMB Revolution: Banking for Small Businesses and the Gig Economy Regulation and RegTech: Regulating Fintech: Balancing Tech Innovation with Consumer Protection

Regulating Fintech: Balancing Tech Innovation with Consumer Protection AI and Machine Learning: Fintech in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Fintech in the Fourth Industrial Revolution Crypto and Blockchain: Bits, Blocks, Tokens and Ledgers: Why Blockchain is Still the Future of Money

Bits, Blocks, Tokens and Ledgers: Why Blockchain is Still the Future of Money Talent and Diversity: People Power: Building a Diverse and Skilled Fintech Workforce

Applications are now open and must be received by January 31, 2020. The FinTech South Content Committee will evaluate proposals as they are received.

For information on tickets, sponsorships and speaking opportunities, visit www.FinTechSouth.com. Early Bird Registration is open through Nov. 30, 2019.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 25 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

Technology Association of Georgia

Julie Bryant Fisher

julie@tagonline.org

(404) 920-2023

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia

