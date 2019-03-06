FinTech South Announces National Leaders To Keynote Largest Fintech Event In Southeast

ATLANTA, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech South, the Southeast's largest event dedicated to financial innovation and technology, will host three globally renowned keynote speakers at the April 22-23 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, hosted by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

Mary-Catherine Lader, managing director and chief operating officer of Aladdin Wealth (a BlackRock company); Devin McGranahan, senior group president at Fiserv; and Jeff Hoffman, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Priceline will bring the latest thinking on the global trends, challenges and transformational innovations that are shaping the fintech industry.

FinTech South sold out in 2018, and this year's conference is slated to include more than 1,400 attendees. This industry-shaping event will feature 24+ content sessions covering the most important trends and topics in payments, commerce and financial services.

The keynotes to date represent the biggest thought leaders in the fintech space:

Mary-Catherine Lader is the chief operating officer of Aladdin Wealth Tech, BlackRock's fintech business serving wealth management, which includes Aladdin Wealth, iRetire, FutureAdvisor, Advisor Center and data and analytics for the firm's global wealth organizations. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mary-Catherine founded a fintech startup that delivered benefits to "gig economy" workers and was an investor in digital media and clean technology companies at Comcast Ventures and in Goldman, Sachs & Co.'s Special Situations Group.

is the chief operating officer of Aladdin Wealth Tech, BlackRock's fintech business serving wealth management, which includes Aladdin Wealth, iRetire, FutureAdvisor, Advisor Center and data and analytics for the firm's global wealth organizations. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mary-Catherine founded a fintech startup that delivered benefits to "gig economy" workers and was an investor in digital media and clean technology companies at Comcast Ventures and in Goldman, Sachs & Co.'s Special Situations Group. Devin McGranahan is senior group president at Fiserv, Inc. He oversees the company's Biller Solutions, Credit Union Solutions, Electronic Payments, Enterprise Payments Solutions, Financial & Risk Management Solutions, Investment Services and Output Solutions businesses. Previously, McGranahan served as a senior partner at McKinsey and Company, engaging with leading financial services companies on a broad range of strategy, payments and business-building opportunities.

is senior group president at Fiserv, Inc. He oversees the company's Biller Solutions, Credit Union Solutions, Electronic Payments, Enterprise Payments Solutions, Financial & Risk Management Solutions, Investment Services and Output Solutions businesses. Previously, McGranahan served as a senior partner at McKinsey and Company, engaging with leading financial services companies on a broad range of strategy, payments and business-building opportunities. Jeff Hoffman is a successful entrepreneur, proven CEO, worldwide motivational speaker, published author, Hollywood film producer, a producer of a Grammy winning jazz album, and executive producer of an Emmy Award winning television show. In his career, he has been the founder of multiple startups, the CEO of both public and private companies and served as a senior executive in many capacities. Jeff has been part of a number of well-known companies, including Priceline.com. uBid.com, CTI, ColorJar and more.

"The southeast has emerged as a financial powerhouse and a critical market," said Larry K. Williams, president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia. "With the sheer volume of corporations based in or with a significant presence in Atlanta, it's the perfect location to host a fintech conference. I'm excited to hear these speakers share their experiences and industry insights on the mainstage."

For additional information on sponsorship opportunities and to register to attend, visit www.fintechsouth.com.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000+ members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that fuels the innovation economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at http://www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Elisa Suri

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext. 119

esuri@trevelinokeller.com

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia

Related Links

http://www.tagonline.org

