FinTech Startup and First-Ever Consumer-Shareholder Marketing and Perks Platform TiiCKER Closes $2 Million Pre-Seed Round

DETROIT, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail investor engagement, marketing and stock perks startup TiiCKER™ announced the closing of $2 million in pre-seed funding from a group of venture capital and high net worth investors, including Red Cedar Ventures and several YPO (Young Presidents' Organization) members interested in backing one of their own. Investor relations and consumer marketing veteran Jeff Lambert (Tii: JEFE) founded TiiCKER in 2019, inspired by his YPO Forum-mates, as a solution to public companies' inability to connect with a massive and loyal affinity group – consumer shareholders – that was previously impossible to access.

TiiCKER went live in July 2020, followed by its iOS app launch in November 2020, and has since created a new industry – direct-to-shareholder marketing – by partnering with major brands and public companies to build and grow the first shareholder loyalty and engagement platform. TiiCKER provides its growing community of consumer shareholders unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, a Shareholder Store™ offering, and original content and brand insights, empowering individual investors to discover and engage with the public company brands they love.

"TiiCKER is the modern answer to McDonald's gift certificates, Wrigley gum and Hush Puppies discounts in your annual report mailing, but with intelligent and predictive software so brands like these and thousands of others can find and verify their owners and reward them for their loyalty," said Jeff Lambert, founder of TiiCKER. "Shareholders are the last great loyalty frontier and the most passionate – the actual owners in your company who will pass by the competing brand or retailer and choose the company they're invested in, 82% of the time according to a national Harris Poll."

TiiCKER has helped major brands and public companies launch new perks and also measure Shareholder Lifetime Value ™ or the purchasing power and ownership value of a shareholder over the life of their investment. In addition, the TiiCKER Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven platform helps companies find and engage their retail investors and converts brand fans, influencers and consumers to investors.

"Our ability to fundraise in and through a global pandemic is a testament to the strength of our first-ever platform, our large addressable market, as well as our ambidextrous team of investor relations and marketing leaders," said Walter Ward, III (Tii:WARD), CFO of TiiCKER. "We also benefit from the network effect of organizations like YPO that generated investors, clients and board members; our founding agency partner and top-10 national investor relations firm Lambert & Co.; and our all-star team that spans corporate perks management, SEC law, digital marketing, consulting, and corporate CMOs and IROs."

Proceeds from the capital raise are funding software development for TiiCKER's planned feature additions, sales and marketing expansion, as well as client engagement and onboarding talent to match the accelerating client wins. TiiCKER added its first national retail client, CarLotz (www.TiiCKER.com/LOTZ), and the first B2B brand to offer a stock perk, Shyft Group, (www.TiiCKER.com/SHYF) this month. The Company's pipeline spans Fortune 100 brands looking to connect with their millions of retail investors to emerging growth companies leveraging TiiCKER to attract investors and engage with their shareholders.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com (Tii:CKER).

CONTACT: Devon Bradley, [email protected]

SOURCE TiiCKER

Related Links

https://www.tiicker.com

