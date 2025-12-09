Fintech Startup BON Credit Secures $3.5 Million In Funding

Investment led by VenturesLab accelerates development of AI-driven credit platform to transform $18 trillion credit market

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BON Credit, an AI platform focused on Generation Z credit and debt management, announced today it has raised $3.5 million in a funding round led by VenturesLab.

The capital infusion will accelerate BON Credit's product and service development offerings as it seeks to become the clubhouse leader of next-generation credit management tools. The funding supports the initial rollout of BON Credit's new app and establishes a foundation for long-term growth.

VenturesLab was founded in 2005 by Gang Mai and Tim Draper, and was the first investor in both PopMart and OKX. Mai was an early believer that blockchain technology would enhance the global influence of the U.S. dollar. Draper's venture ecosystem invested in founders behind giants like Tesla, Robinhood, Twitch, Baidu and SpaceX. Together, their knowledge of how the financial industry operates were key drivers in attracting them to BON Credit.

"Today, over 100 million Americans carry credit card debts and badly need help," said Gang Mai, Founding Partner of VenturesLab. "BON Credit develops agentic solutions to enable these consumers to build better credit, and is exactly the type of company VenturesLab wants to partner with."

In addition to VenturesLab, the seed round included Hustle Fund, Outside VC, MBA Ventures, Sequoia Scout Fund, Accel Partners Scout Fund and other Silicon Valley executives. BON Credit was initially incubated by Foundation Capital and Inception Studio.

"BON Credit aligns with Outside VC's thesis and mission to lift 100 million people into the middle class, and is in a great position to succeed because of its founders' unique perspectives and operational approach," said Ethan Austin, Founder and General Partner of Outside VC, noting the expertise of co-founders Samder Singh Khangarot and Darwin Tu. "The future of consumer fintech is being predicated by a new wave of innovation driven by AI, with BON positioned to benefit from this trend."

BON Credit is expected to transform the $18 trillion U.S. consumer credit market and help fix the debt crisis. Using its own proprietary AI technology, BON Credit helps consumers manage their credit, debt and personal finance all in one user-friendly place. Through AI-driven conversations and personalized guidance, BON Credit puts credit and debt management on autopilot and empowers consumers – particularly members of GenZ – to enhance their financial literacy and achieve financial freedom over time.

"BON Credit is putting financial education in the hands of the people who need it, while demonstrating first-hand how AI can address personal needs," said Khangarot. "Generation Z is AI-native, and is receptive to using it for financial assistance; BON can deliver what they want, how they want it."

The San Francisco-based fintech company rolled out in October 2025. It utilizes CredGPT, the company's proprietary AI co-pilot, to automate the selection of credit cards and loans; manage debt, repayment and personal budgeting; reward responsible financial behaviors; and optimize credit scores and financial freedom over time.

Khangarot and Tu met through Stanford University and immediately connected over their belief in the power of AI to transform credit and personal finance. Khangarot is a former engineer and global entrepreneur who was co-founder and chief business officer of Absolute Foods and co-founder of Growspace Crypto, one of India's fastest-growing crypto startups. He also previously worked with India's Ministry of Finance, supporting the launch of a $300 million fund-of-funds to back emerging entrepreneurs. Tu, a serial entrepreneur who has built successful companies in Silicon Valley and Asia, started his career with FICO, which launched the FICO Score, the number assessing credit risk based on a credit report. He is credited with developing the industry-standard score for all three U.S. credit bureaus and for leading the development of the first credit bureau score for TransUnion in Asia.

Austin highlighted the disruptive potential of the company's approach. "No matter one's age, the key to a successful financial future is a firm understanding of one's credit and proper utilization of cash to fund one's growth. BON's leadership meshes a keen understanding of credit ratings and debt management with a smart approach to how artificial intelligence can help build one's financial future."

San Francisco-based BON Credit is making financial freedom more accessible to all, utilizing powerful and personalized AI to transform the way American consumers interact with credit, debt and personal finance. It is revolutionizing credit and fixing the consumer debt crisis, particularly among GenZ consumers. BON Credit aims to empower consumers, celebrate good financial behavior and redefine the credit experience for the next generation.

